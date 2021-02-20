The Osage girls basketball team plays offense against Waukon at Waverly on Saturday night.

When the final whistle sounded on Saturday night, West Fork sophomore Kale Petersen raised his arms to the sky, and jumped into the arms of Warhawks' head coach Jared Arbegast. He then hopped the fence and ran into the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena to hug his elated family.

Petersen, the top-ranked 106-pound wrestler in the Class 1A , beat No. 2 ranked Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley to claim the state championship, the first wrestling title in West Fork history. Petersen spoke in short bursts after the match, his heart beating quickly and emotions running high after his history-making win.

“It feels great, but it’s not only one” Petersen said. “I feel like I’ve got two more in me. Hopefully I am West Fork’s first three-time state champ.”

The win caps off a dominant season for the Warhawks’ sophomore. He spent the entire year ranked as the top wrestler at 106 pounds, and finished with a 30-1 overall record. At the state tournament, Petersen finished with a pair of pins, a 19-5 major decision win in the quarterfinals, and a 16-9 victory to end it.

After one period, Petersen led Becerra 8-4, and after a takedown in the second, his lead grew to 12-5.

“That’s my stuff,” Petersen said. “That’s what I planned on doing. I knew this kid couldn’t handle me.”

Last season, Petersen finished sixth at the state meet after missing the entire regular season to a knee surgery. But a fully healthy Kale Petersen prove to be a force to be reckoned with. Petersen said earlier in the week that he wrestles his best matches against the top ranked competitors in the state, and on Saturday, under Iowa’s brightest lights, he dominated.

“Once he starts getting a little comfortable, he starts to open it up and explode,” Arbegast said. “That’s what he does. He’s been wrestling a long time, and a lot of big stages as well. He just rises to the occasion.”

Petersen estimated that he has wrestled over 5,000 matches in his young wrestling career, as his family has driven him everywhere, to face some of the best competition in the country. For him, the constant support of his family is what has gotten him to the mountaintop.

“They’re the biggest supporters I could possibly have,” Petersen said. “My school, they’re supporting me good, but family is what matters. I’ve got to congratulate them for coming all the way along this journey.”

As he panted, trying in vain to catch his breath, Petersen sounded eager to get started on next season’s title pursuit. He will enjoy Saturday’s win for a little while, but not too long.

When asked how long it will be before he heads back to the gym, Petersen was quick with an answer.

“I’d say about three days.”

Petersen jogged back and forth in the bowels of Wells Fargo Arena, trying to calm his nerves and cool down after his triumph. With the school's very first title, he is now a storied member of West Fork athletic history.

“It means a lot,” Arbegast said. “He’s excited, it’s what he wanted to do. He set his goals to do it, so he did. He’s going to be the first one and nobody can take that away from you. ”

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.

