Nine North Iowa wrestlers moving on to Class 2A state quarterfinals

Osage junior Joey Potter had his season come to an end with a pair of defeats. Potter lost his 152-pound first round match to Notre Dame senior Grifen Molle by technical fall, and then was pinned by Creston senior Clay Schemmel in the consolation round.

At 170, Osage senior Colin Muller lost in the first round, but recovered with a 14-1 major decision win over Independence sophomore Mitch Johnson.

With four moving on to the quarterfinals, and one still alive in the consolation bracket, Osage head coach Brent Jennings was overall pleased with his team’s performance.

“We were hoping to win all of those, but we kept Colin alive and we scored several bonus points today,” Jennings said. “We’re optimistic going into (Friday). Win another round or two and try to punch as many into the finals as we can. That’ll obviously be the important part.”

The final area wrestler to compete in the wrestlebacks was Charles City junior Tino Tamayo. Tamayo lost his first round match to Solon junior Gage Marty, and then won his consolation matchup, 3-1, over Korver Hupke of Independence.