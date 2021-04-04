Movement to sanction girls wrestling in Iowa gains steam

The hashtag is an effort to garner more attention for the sport. The goal for #SanctionIA, according to femaleelitewresling.org, is to have 50-100 schools in the state formally support girls wrestling by sending in letters of support to the IGHSAU.

IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger says 15 percent of member schools, which is around 50, must have letters of commitment before the union sanctions the sport. As of Monday, 34 schools in the state have drafted a letter in support stating that it would offer the sport there if the state sanctioned girls wrestling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Change is hard. I think there’s a little bit of it where people have to wrap their heads around girls wrestling,” Pittman said. “There’s still a lot of people that are like ‘girls shouldn’t be wrestling guys.’ And ‘guys shouldn’t be wrestling girls.’”

Pittman had two Comet wrestlers at the state tournament compete in the finals in January. Charles City is one of five schools in North Iowa that sent girls to the state tournament. That list includes Charles City, Osage, Clear Lake, West Fork and St. Ansgar.

Charles City is one of the 34 schools that have sent letters to the union in support of sanctioning the sport.