Moore claims gritty first round win to move into Friday's quarterfinals

DES MOINES – Kellen Moore calls himself a hard-nosed wrestler. He'll grind out matches and if he needs to do it in a blue-collar type of style, that's comfortable for him.

Nothing was more blue-collar than the Forest City junior's first round match at 138-pounds at the Class 2A state tournament on Thursday morning.

Moore rode out Perry's Cole Nelson in the second period, got an escape in the third and in sudden victory, took Nelson feet to back in the final 10 seconds to claim a 6-2 SV-1 triumph inside Wells Fargo Arena.

"It was a little thrilling and a little nerve-wracking," Moore said. "Got some people nervous up in the crowds. It was a tough one, too."

Moore is not the type of athlete to show much emotion. He didn't after the win, but that doesn't mean he wasn't excited.

"I had some things running through my head, more like a relief," he said. "When I got the job done, it felt pretty good."

Osage has all seven of its wrestlers alive entering the second day, six of them in the quarterfinals as it totaled 16.5 points to be in fifth place in the 2A team race.

Burlington Notre Dame and West Delaware are tied at the top with 25 points each. Vinton-Shellsburg has 19 points is in third and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in fourth with 17 points.

"There's a lot of tournament left, lot of points to be scored. Things can change really quickly for us or the other teams," Green Devils head coach Brent Jennings said.

Tucker Stangel (126) and Nicholas Fox (160) flexed their muscles as the top seed in their brackets with the lone bonus point wins for the day. Every one else won by decision.

Perhaps no one needed a win more than Cole Jeffries, a first time individual state qualifier.

The 195-pounder was dealt an unsportsmanlike conduct call in his dual loss against Atlantic in Wednesday's state dual quarterfinals. He then was pinned by Independence's Marcus Beatty in the semifinals after he was leading 5-1.

"You look forward to the next match," Jeffries said.

Jeffries rebounded with win to close out state duals then fended off a rally by South Tama's Rudy Papakee to win 12-7 in the first round of the 195 bracket.

"I try to be a little bit more calm because I think I get too worked up," Jeffries said.

It was almost a carbon-copy of Jeffries loss against Beatty. Leading 10-1 in the final 10 seconds of the second, Papakee reversed Jeffries and put him to his back for three back points and 10-6.

Jeffries got a takedown with 46 seconds remaining to ice the win.

"I was in a little bit of a better position. I was able to get back to my stomach," Jeffries said. "He made a little but of a mistake on a shot and just let me get around. He was gassed."

"It is a quick turnaround from last night, it is not easy," Jennings added.

Anders Kittelson (132), Chase Thomas (152) and Barrett Muller (220) all scored at least five points to move on to Friday's quarterfinal round. Max Gast (145) fell in the first round by pin then won his wrestleback match to continue wrestling.

"We have to keep (Max) alive. We wrestle like we're capable, we should be good to go as far as placing," Jennings said. "At this point, it doesn't really matter how many points we put up (in a match). Just move forward."

Moore rode out Nelson for the entire second period to keep the score at 2-1 in favor of Nelson. Moore was on bottom in the third and he didn't get out until seven seconds left.

There was a reset with 12 seconds to go. That's when Moore got on his horse and earned the match-tying point.

"It clicked in my head," Moore said. "Didn't really think about anything."

Moore placed sixth last year as a sophomore. He bettered his seed, but now as the fourth seed this year, there is an expectations to get back to the podium. He'll wrestle Roland-Story's Logan Powers in Friday's quarterfinals.

"I know I'm going to wrestle my match," Moore said. "It puts a little target on your back. I don't really think much of it, let things fly."

Max Currier's mindset has always been an area of his wrestling that has been inconsistent. Clear Lake's only state qualifier is a self-proclaimed head case.

After going 0-2 last season at the state tournament, the junior is getting a chance to wrestle into the second day.

Currier pieced together a 10-2 major decision win over Winterset's Abe Bushong at 126 with the majority of the damage coming in the third period. Currier led 2-1 after four minutes, then took Bushong feet to back for five points then added three more back points for the bonus point triumph.

"It is a huge accomplishment," Currier said. "I knew coming into this year, my biggest thing to get past was my mental side. As long as I take a breather... as long as I don't let that frustration control the match, I would be alright."

The goal has been since the season commenced to get to the quarterfinals. Now, Currier will be faced with his toughest test yet. He'll face Benton's Jaiden Moore, an undefeated wrestler, on Friday morning in the quarters.

Currier has faced Moore is freestyle and Greco-Roman. He knows the type of wrestle Moore is and has his full respect.

"He's a very tough wrestler, very well-rounded," Currier said. "I know that as long as I keep that headspace and I keep that throughout the whole tournament, there is not an opponent that is unreachable."

Lions head coach Evan Johnson felt like getting Currier on the medal stand was a realistic possibility. Still, there is a lot more wrestling left to be had over the next two days.

"He's been ready and he's been waiting for his time," Johnson said. "We're not going to look ahead. One match at a time."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL sent five to the state tournament and three are still alive.

Top-seeded Jayson Stevens at 106 was on and off the mat in a hurry with a 38-second pin over Sheldon's Josh Hoffman. Carl Barkema (160) recorded an 11-2 major decision win over SBL's Zayvion Ellington.

Both Stevens and Barkema get tough quarterfinal matchups. Stevens will face Burlington Notre Dame's Carter West, ranked No. 2 by IAWrestle at 106, and Barkema will tangle with West Delaware's Jadyn Peyton.

"The goal is to try to stay down on his ankles. If Jayson wrestles the way he wrestles, I think he can get a win," Bulldogs head coach Patrick Hansen said. "You get to the state tournament, there are no easy matches. If it gets to the third period, Carl has got to be the favorite."

Jack Showalter (113) lost his first round match 8-2 then rebounded on the back side with a first period pin to stay alive and advance to Friday. Tate Schmitt (170) and Braden Hansen (182) both went 0-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.

Class 3A

Mason City senior and three-time state medalist Jace Rhodes took the first step towards his second trip to the finals in his prep career with an 18-2 technical victory over North Scott's Cael Straley in 2 minutes, 46 seconds.

Rhodes, an Iowa recruit, picked up three takedowns and three sets of back points to coast to the win. He'll get Norwalk's Donovan Card in Friday's quarterfinal session.

The other two state qualifiers for Mason City, Kale DiMarco (106) and Cooper Wiemann (138), will not get a state title, but are still alive for a podium finish.

DiMarco won his consolation match by a 13-0 major decision. The junior took North Scott's Hayden Ulloa feet to back in the first and second period.

It was a rebound for DiMarco, who fell in the first round to Waverly-Shell Rock's Alex Hornyak by a 6-4 decision. Two back points in the third period by Hornyak proved to be the difference.

Wiemann put together an 11-0 major win in his consoaltion match after he fell to Ankeny Centennial's 7-3 in the opening round.

Class 1A

The first round started at 6:30 p.m. Due to press time, no matches were able to get into the paper. There will be a full recap of 1A first round results online Thursday evening.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.