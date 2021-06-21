Mooberry on winning duals team championship; Grimm goes 8-1 in women's freestyle

Spencer Mooberry glanced in the room during weigh-ins and one thought immediately popped into his head.
"We all were wearing 'Winners Win' shirts," the Osage graduate said. "We knew we could bring back a national championship if we wrestled to our potential."
Mooberry was right. Team Iowa left no doubt in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Compiled of some of the best wrestling talent the state has seen on the folkstyle circuit, they went to work in freestyle to put together a perfect record on Saturday and Sunday that culminated in a junior duals championship with a 40-23 triumph over Oklahoma Red.
Mooberry wrestled two duals in freestyle finishing with a 1-1 record. He went 4-0 in Greco-Roman on Thursday and Friday in which Team Iowa placed seventh out of the Bronze/Copper bracket.
"It was a great time," Mooberry said.
Team Iowa breezed through the Pool C duals in freestyle, then edged Team California, Team Wisconsin and Team Illinois in Pool B of the Gold/Silver bracket to set up the championship bout with Oklahoma Red.
As the final seconds of the final bout at 132 pounds ticked down with the dual already under lock and key, a celebration ensued.
It marked the first time since 2005 that Iowa had won that tournament.
"Just to know Iowa was back on top, it was good," Mooberry said. "Everybody knows Iowa is a wrestling state. It was the best team with the most talent. We had everybody clicking. It was the perfect tournament for Iowa."
On the girls side, Iowa sent its first team to compete for freestyle. Although the team wasn't a full team, Osage's Emma Grimm stood out with an 8-1 record.
Iowa went 2-6 overall. It lost three duals by under 10 points. Osage sophomore-to-be Jalynn Goodale also was in the collection of girls brought to Tulsa.
In the eyes of Mooberry, having Iowa send a team for the first time ever for that weekend was what needed to happen as the sport only grows and continues on the path toward being sanctioned.
"It is good for girls wrestling and I do think that was a step in the right direction," Mooberry said.
Mooberry handed out some frequent flier miles during his perfect Greco weekend with a couple tosses for points. The 195-pounder believes Greco and freestyle have helped him become a better folkstyle wrestler.
"I really do like Greco, it is my favorite style," Mooberry said. "Just getting the chance to be around a lot of people who are good at wrestling, it has been a good learning experience."
The last tournament on Mooberry's docket for the summer is Fargo (North Dakota) next month for the junior Greco and freestyle national championships. He will be in both styles for the tournament that lasts seven days.
It'll be a familiar scene for Mooberry. Held at the FargoDome, he will be on his future campus for the week and will travel to North Dakota State to train before the tournament.
His ultimate goal is to be an All-American in both styles.
"I've been training for that since February," he said. "I got to stay offensive. There's some small positions I need to work on."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.