Mooberry on winning duals team championship; Grimm goes 8-1 in women's freestyle

"Just to know Iowa was back on top, it was good," Mooberry said. "Everybody knows Iowa is a wrestling state. It was the best team with the most talent. We had everybody clicking. It was the perfect tournament for Iowa."

On the girls side, Iowa sent its first team to compete for freestyle. Although the team wasn't a full team, Osage's Emma Grimm stood out with an 8-1 record.

Iowa went 2-6 overall. It lost three duals by under 10 points. Osage sophomore-to-be Jalynn Goodale also was in the collection of girls brought to Tulsa.

In the eyes of Mooberry, having Iowa send a team for the first time ever for that weekend was what needed to happen as the sport only grows and continues on the path toward being sanctioned.

"It is good for girls wrestling and I do think that was a step in the right direction," Mooberry said.

Mooberry handed out some frequent flier miles during his perfect Greco weekend with a couple tosses for points. The 195-pounder believes Greco and freestyle have helped him become a better folkstyle wrestler.

"I really do like Greco, it is my favorite style," Mooberry said. "Just getting the chance to be around a lot of people who are good at wrestling, it has been a good learning experience."