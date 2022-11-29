'Mature' upper-weights a factor for Clear Lake's 2022-23 outlook

It goes senior, junior, senior and sophomore. Between them, just one appearance at a district meet and zero state tournament trips.

Yet Kaleb Hambly, Jake Trenary, Dylan Evenson and Aaron Richtsmeier could play a vital role in Clear Lake's tournament and dual success this winter as its upper weight wrestlers.

It is a group Lions head coach Evan Johnson called, "mature."

"I think that will help carry a lot of our season is to get a lot of wins from those four guys," he added.

That quartet will have to shoulder a little more load than usual due to Clear Lake's current lineup. The three lightweights at 106, 113 and 120-pounds are open.

It is uncertain if the Lions will have those filled for this season.

"All of us guys will get some stuff done," Hambly said. "We all know what we need to work on. Fight as hard as we can every match."

Hambly, Clear Lake's starter at 182, reached the Class 2A District 7 tournament and finished third. It was the farthest he had reached in his wrestling career.

The additional mat time gained may be what allows the senior to breakthrough.

"Just keeping my emotions in control, I think I'll be better at that," Hambly said. "Helped me a lot, gaining confidence. This year, I know what situations will be like so I'll be a lot (more prepared)."

It could mirror his senior season in football.

Hambly was not a force as a junior, then blossomed into a Class 2A first team all-state linebacker with over 90 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He was the anchor in Clear Lake's defense.

"I think he's wrestling really confident right now," Johnson said. "He's going to do whatever it takes to get down to the state tournament."

In his season-opener, Hambly was a high-flyer against Central Springs' Kaden Garner and eventually recorded a first period pin that was the kickstart in the Lions 43-31 dual victory against the Panthers.

Evenson followed with a first period pin at 220 and Richtsmeier staved off Colton O'Hern 4-2 at 285. Trenary won via forfeit at 195.

"I'm really excited for those guys," senior 132-pounder Max Currier said. "When it comes down to business, they wrestle their match. They're incredible on the mat and off the mat."

Evenson accumulated a 15-8 record last winter and Richtsmeier went 11-17 in his freshman campaign. They are the anchors for the back-two weights in the Lions lineup.

There's optimism those two can be point scorers and consistent weekend tournament place-winners.

"We don't shy away from competition," Johnson said. "We see the top of the top not just in (Class) 2A and 1A, but in the whole state. Just because you see those ups and downs throughout the season, our ultimate goal is to peak in February."

Trenary is the newcomer into the lineup. He has not wrestled in his high school career and will be on the mat for the first time since he was a youngster.

Still, Johnson has seen a lot of good things in the room from the junior.

"He's strong as an ox," Johnson stated. "He's not shied away from working hard either and he knows, at the weight he's at, there's going to be a lot of experience. I've been very encouraged."

Even with three open weight classes, this season has been targeted by Clear Lake as a year where it establishes itself in the North Central Conference for duals and the conference tournament.

Currier is a returning state medalist and notched his 100th career win against Central Springs. Tyler LeFevre, up to 145-pounds, is a two-time district qualifier.

"We're a lot more tightly-knit while I've been here," Currier said.

Webster City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL will be the favorites to win the regular season dual title and the NCC tourney crown. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows will factor in as well.

The Lions want to establish themselves as a top-half contender in the conference.

"Everybody is great friends trying to help each other out," Currier said. "The thing I really look at is the progress we make over each year. Looking at these group of (guys), I'm very excited.

"Can't wait to see what is ahead for everybody."