Mason City's top-5 trifecta pushing for state championships

Walk all the way into the wrestling room at Mason City High School and on the back wall is a long, rectangle-like shaped board.

At the top, it reads "Mason City Wrestling Hall of Fame" and below that, it has plaques of state champions in gold and state medalists in silver.

"I look at it every time," 132-pounder Jace Rhodes said of the board. "I want to get to the top."

There hasn't been multiple state champions out of Mason City since 2017. There hasn't been more than two since the 1980s.

Three wrestlers, two ranked second and the third ranked fourth, are vying to set a mark not done for nearly 30 years.

Rhodes, Cooper Wiemann and Kale DiMarco all enter their senior seasons searching for an elusive state title this winter at Wells Fargo Arena.

"I'm going to have to prove people wrong," Rhodes said. "They're just numbers to me."

Rhodes and Wiemann are scraping partners. Since they are close in weight – Wiemann is at 138 pounds – they understand each others strengths and weaknesses.

They have been wrestling since they were kids.

"We know what each other's next move is going to be," Wiemann said. "We try new things in practice to make us better."

DiMarco and Wiemann had state tournaments to not look too fondly of last season.

Wiemann, who wrestled at 145, went 0-2. DiMarco lost his first match of the tournament, won his first consolation match on the back end then was pinned in 57 seconds in his second consolation match.

"I've wanted my name on the board since I was a little kid," DiMarco said.

Both in search of their first medal. This is Wiemann's last chance while DiMarco is a junior.

"That was a pretty bad feeling last year," Wiemann said. "I think about it everyday."

Rhodes has flirted with a state title, but came up just short. He was runner-up as a freshman and has placed fifth in back-to-back years. The Iowa recruit approaches his senior year hungrier than ever.

"I feel like I had a really good summer," Rhodes said. "I continued to improve and that'll carry over."

All three have stressed areas of vast improvement. Rhodes stated his leg defense is en route to becoming a strength. Wiemann noted his quickness has improved. DiMarco mentioned he's much more mentally tough.

For three wrestlers who had to win wrestleback matches at the district meet to even reach the state tournament, those improvements might go a long way.

Add in a busy summer that included stops at Fargo for Rhodes and DiMarco, they are well conditioned.

"I know more about wrestling, I've had way more experience at a higher level than I'm used to," DiMarco said. "I got to wrestle some of the best kids in the country. It has improved my technique."

Dusty Rhodes, Mason City's head coach, believes this is the best chance since Jace's freshman year to have multiple state winners.

"I certainly hope we're capable of making that kind of run," Coach Rhodes said. "There was hurt. The fact they didn't end where they wanted to, is pretty motivating for all of them."

Outside of those three, the rest of the lineup is pretty unsure.

Reed Kruger is bumping up to 113. Mason City will have two other weights filled with returners, but the rest of the lineup is not set in stone.

On Monday, Coach Rhodes had the room split between the returners and the newcomers. It has created a unique dynamic for the leader of Mason City's program.

"We'll struggle in dual meets," Coach Rhodes said. "To be honest, I'm happy with the guys we have. A third of our team is really inexperienced and we hopefully got some good models at the top to bring them along."

Just Jace Rhodes, Wiemann and DiMarco return with above .500 records. While everyone is expecting Mason City to take its fair share of losses in duals, that is not a concern.

DiMarco wants to keep the energy and attitude high since the amount of youth is so high.

"It is 100 percent focus," DiMarco said. "My freshman year, I took a lot of losses at dual meets. You celebrate the wins you get."

The ultimate goal is to get the three standouts on top of the podium when it is all said and done. They have thought about it throughout their entire prep careers.

Now, the spotlight is brighter than ever.

"We all come in here with the same goal," Wiemann said. "See how it pans out."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

