Mason City's Rhodes verbally commits to Iowa wrestling

Jace Rhodes is converting red and white to black and gold.

The Mason City senior announced on his Instagram Tuesday his verbal commitment to the Iowa wrestling program, continuing a stretch of Iowa high school wrestlers pledging to the Hawkeyes.

Since No. 2 Iowa's 23-20 win over Penn State on the gridiron Saturday, the Hawkeyes have received commitments from top in-state wrestlers. Rhodes made it seven in four days.

He is a part of six homegrown wrestlers in the Class of 2022 to publicly release plans to be in Iowa City.

Rhodes has been stout for the Mohawks. He enters his senior season as a three-time Class 3A medalist. He was runner-up as a freshman then proceeded to place fifth as a sophomore and junior.

Over the spring, Rhodes won a junior freestyle state championship, defeating Bettendorf's Dustin Bohren, who won the state folkstyle championship, 6-3 at 132 pounds.

Rhodes is 17 wins away from 100 for his career. He is the third Mason City wrestler to commit to the Hawkeyes in as many years, joining twin brothers Colby and Cullan Schriever.

