Mason City's Rhodes still fifth, three area teams ranked in latest Predicament rankings

It's that time of the year again.

The time where, despite the cold temperatures, the drama that's about to unfold on the mat is just heating up. With conference tournaments, sectional and district meets and the state championships just around the corner, it truly is the best time of the year for wrestling fans.

The Predicament released its latest rankings on Thursday, and several area wrestlers and teams placed close to the top of the poll in their respective classes.

In Class 1A, West Fork sophomore Kale Petersen sits at the top of the 106 pound ranking. Lake Mills and West Hancock both remain in the team rankings, although the two squads flip-flopped positions.

In Class 2A, Osage dropped one spot in the team rankings to No. 3. However, the Green Devils have five individual wrestlers ranked and should be ready to roll when it hits the postseason.

In Class 3A, Mason City junior Jace Rhodes remained the only ranked wrestler from the area. The 132 pound wrestler is ranked No. 5 in the state.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 3A

132 pounds

5. Jace Rhodes, junior, Mason City