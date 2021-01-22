Mason City's Rhodes still fifth, three area teams ranked in latest Predicament rankings

It's that time of the year again.
The time where, despite the cold temperatures, the drama that's about to unfold on the mat is just heating up. With conference tournaments, sectional and district meets and the state championships just around the corner, it truly is the best time of the year for wrestling fans.
The Predicament released its latest rankings on Thursday, and several area wrestlers and teams placed close to the top of the poll in their respective classes.
In Class 1A, West Fork sophomore Kale Petersen sits at the top of the 106 pound ranking. Lake Mills and West Hancock both remain in the team rankings, although the two squads flip-flopped positions.
In Class 2A, Osage dropped one spot in the team rankings to No. 3. However, the Green Devils have five individual wrestlers ranked and should be ready to roll when it hits the postseason.
In Class 3A, Mason City junior Jace Rhodes remained the only ranked wrestler from the area. The 132 pound wrestler is ranked No. 5 in the state.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 3A
132 pounds
5. Jace Rhodes, junior, Mason City
Class 2A
Team rankings
1. West Delaware
2. Crestwood
3. Osage
4. Davenport Assumption
5. Union
6. Centerville
7. Independence
8. NDWB-Danville
9. Sgt. Bluff Luton
10. Central Lyon-GLR
Individual rankings
113
4. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage
6. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
126
10. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City
132
2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage
5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City
6. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake
8. Jakyb Kapp, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
10. Alec Staudt, Sr., Charles City
145
2. Nicholas Fox, So., Osage
152
7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
8. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City
170
6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City
9. Colin Muller, Sr., Osage
182
2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage
195
3. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City
285
5. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City
Class 1A
Team rankings
1. Don Bosco
2. Lisbon
3. Logan-Magnolia
4. West Sioux
5. Underwood
6. Hull Western Christian
7. New London
8. Lake Mills
9. Woodbury Central
10. West Hancock
Individual rankings
106
1. Kale Peterson, So., West Fork
126
2. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
132
10. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills
138
8. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
152
4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville
160
3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills
9. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock
170
9. Brady Hanson, So., Lake Mills
182
2. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills
5. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville
195
2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock
220
7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock
8. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar
9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville
