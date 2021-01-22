 Skip to main content
Mason City's Rhodes still fifth, three area teams ranked in latest Predicament rankings
PREP WRESTLING

It's that time of the year again.

The time where, despite the cold temperatures, the drama that's about to unfold on the mat is just heating up. With conference tournaments, sectional and district meets and the state championships just around the corner, it truly is the best time of the year for wrestling fans.

The Predicament released its latest rankings on Thursday, and several area wrestlers and teams placed close to the top of the poll in their respective classes.

In Class 1A, West Fork sophomore Kale Petersen sits at the top of the 106 pound ranking. Lake Mills and West Hancock both remain in the team rankings, although the two squads flip-flopped positions.

In Class 2A, Osage dropped one spot in the team rankings to No. 3. However, the Green Devils have five individual wrestlers ranked and should be ready to roll when it hits the postseason.

In Class 3A, Mason City junior Jace Rhodes remained the only ranked wrestler from the area. The 132 pound wrestler is ranked No. 5 in the state.

Area teams are in bold. 

Class 3A

132 pounds

5. Jace Rhodes, junior, Mason City

Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Rhodes

Mason City junior Jace Rhodes wrestles against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross at a match at Mohawk Gym on Jan. 7.

Class 2A

Team rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Crestwood

3. Osage

4. Davenport Assumption

5. Union

6. Centerville

7. Independence

8. NDWB-Danville

9. Sgt. Bluff Luton

10. Central Lyon-GLR

Individual rankings

113

4. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage

6. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

126

10. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City

132

2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage

5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City

6. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake

8. Jakyb Kapp, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

10. Alec Staudt, Sr., Charles City

145

2. Nicholas Fox, So., Osage

152

7. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

8. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City

170

6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City

9. Colin Muller, Sr., Osage

182

2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage

195

3. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City

285

5. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City

Class 1A

Team rankings

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan-Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. Underwood

6. Hull Western Christian

7. New London

8. Lake Mills

9. Woodbury Central

10. West Hancock

Individual rankings

106

1. Kale Peterson, So., West Fork

126

2. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

132

10. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills

138

8. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

152

4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville

160

3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills

9. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock

170

9. Brady Hanson, So., Lake Mills

182

2. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills

5. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville

195

2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock

Cole Kelly wrestling pic 2

Cole Kelly puts his opponent into a double arm bar on earlier this year at the Al DeLeon Invitational in West Hancock. 

220

7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock

8. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar

9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

