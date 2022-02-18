Mason City's Rhodes breaks through, reaches second state final

DES MOINES – Jace Rhodes donned a Superman t-shirt on his walkout towards Mat 4 inside Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

An ode to his club team, coached by TJ Sebolt.

Mason City's senior and three-time state medalist is trying to put out a Superman type effort in his second ever state final.

Rhodes used a pair of takedowns, one on a double and the other on a go-behind, and held on to triumph 5-4 in the 132 Class 3A semifinals over Linn-Mar's Kane Naaktgeboren.

"It is pretty exciting," Rhodes said. "I got to have a short memory. I got one more match to win."

It is the first time since Rhodes' freshman year he will be wrestling on Saturday night. His opponent is one that he is all too familiar with in Dowling Catholic's Evan Frost.

The two guys who have been ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by IAWrestle for the majority of this season will meet for the third time to decide who reigns supreme.

"He's a tough dude," Rhodes said. "The first match, I felt like I was a little hesitant. At conference, he got the better of me. We both hand-fight hard."

It was noticeable afterwards that Mason City head coach and Jace's dad, Dusty Rhodes, was a bit emotional afterwards. To see his son battle through adversity, this one meant something more.

"He's where he should be," Coach Rhodes said. "Jace is just damn tough. I always am (proud)."

Jace led 2-1 after the opening period and decided to go on bottom to start the second. Naaktgeboren is a cradler and has been able to turn from the top position.

All it took was 16 seconds for Jace to be back on his feet.

"It was an important point and I wanted to assert myself right away," he said. "My plan was explode right away and it worked."

"We talked about it, I left it up to him," Coach Rhodes added. "He decided he wanted to take that position right as soon as he could."

Jace let a small fist bump ring afterwards. He then ran a bit in the warm-up area and also did some push-ups afterwards. In the quarters, he pieced together a workmanlike 13-3 major decision over Norwalk's Donovan Card in the quarterfinals. He recorded six takedowns, two on the first and three in the second.

It was a combination of single legs, doubles and had a slick head fake snap into a work around in the third.

"Just kept putting the pressure on," Jace said. "I felt solid. Just did my thing, felt good about it."

Card tried a headlock attempt early in the first period and was in on a couple other shots. Jace fended all of them off and gave up just three escapes.

"It has been a problem in the past, but I feel good about my leg defense," Jace said. "Just drilling constantly. Over time, it has gotten way better."

Jace believes he needs to control the pace against Frost. At the CIML tourney, Jace admitted to taking some bad shots against Frost and it cost him.

A runner-up finish is already in Jace's trophy case. He wants a state championship.

"I've been dialed in for this moment the entire year," he said. "I feel like I'm more ready to go then I'll ever be."

Mason City's Kale DiMarco (106) and Cooper Wiemann (138) fell in the bloodround on Friday afternoon to fall one match short of placing at the state tourney.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

