Mason City's Phillips goes 3-0 in first ever home wrestling tourney

It went off without a hitch.

Mason City's first ever girls wrestling tournament on Tuesday night featured nine teams from the North Iowa area and was done in roughly three hours. Three mats laid on the gym floor and it was constant action.

"It went really good," Riverhawks head coach Jake Phillips said. "Just fighting hard and getting better. Really smooth."

Four teams brought double digit wrestlers and all had multiple on the mat. It was another sign that the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa is growing.

And most of them have not been wrestling for very long.

"Out of the 40 girls we have on the squad, only four or five of them are returners," North Central head coach Terry Lowe said. "They're soaking it up like a sponge."

The Trailblazers, the co-op program with five schools in the Top of Iowa Conference, had 24 of their 31 wrestlers place in the top-three in their respective group.

It comes off the heels of their team win at the Decorah Invite last weekend.

"I'm a little surprised because most of our team is new, but I'm very impressed with how we're doing," junior Emma Hall said.

The most eye-opening match was between Layla Phillips and Mariah Michels.

Michels placed fourth at the IWCOA state tournament last year at 100-pounds and Phillips went 1-2 at 110. It was a match that was over in the blink of an eye.

Phillips, a Mason City junior, took Michels feet to back and locked in the cradle for the fall in 42 seconds. Phillips went a perfect 3-0 in her group with three pins totaling 2:25 of mat time.

"I was really excited to see how I would match up against her," Phillips said. "I was preparing for a battle. I know I've put in a lot of work and it was really good to see. The fact that it turned out like that, I'm really excited to see how I match up with other people."

Coach Phillips didn't seem all that surprised with the result.

"Layla has been competing a ton since the end of last season," he noted. "She's put herself in position to workout with some of the best girls in the country. She is battle-tested and loves to do the work."

The Riverhawks also had Kyleigh James win her group with three first period pins and Taryn Boehmer went 4-0 in her group, all falls with three of them in the second period.

Coach Phillips didn't mince words when giving a favorable outlook on his bunch over the next three months.

"We're going to shock people," he stated. "We plan on going to Coralville and having a bunch of success. To see the growth in two weeks, I do think it is attainable."

North Central led the day with six group winners. Hall took a loss to Mason City's Kamina Munson in her second match by a 4-0 verdict, then rebounded with a second period pin over teammate Mya Howes.

The St. Ansgar student-athlete had a quick memory before her final match.

"That I needed to not be nervous, just go out there and wrestle," Hall said.

Abby Beaty, Jessika Ausborn, Mya Peterson and Ava Woltzen all went unbeaten for the tourney and only Peterson didn't win all her matches by fall. She won her first contest by 12-4 major decision.

Lowe mentioned Peterson as an early season surprise.

"They're paying attention and they want to do it right," he said.

West Fork had four group winners in Teaghan Bird, Autumn Stonecypher, Joslyn Bordwell and Harmoney Fessler. Stonecypher was a state qualifier last year and won four matches in Coralville last winter.

Clear Lake did not have a group winner, but Emery Hippen and Olivia Fausnaugh each finished second.