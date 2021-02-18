Mason City's Jace Rhodes advances to Class 3A quarterfinals

At 145 pounds, Mason City junior Cooper Wiemann lost to Ames freshman Brent Slade in the first round, 6-1. Wiemann then ended his season in the consolation rounds with a loss by fall to Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West.

Despite his early defeat, DiMarco still has plenty to fight for at the state tournament. If he wins the rest of his matches, DiMarco could still take third place, and if he wins his next match, he is guaranteed a spot in the top eight.

“He is a kid that is competing right now in the moment, and maybe doesn’t understand that this experience moving forward is going to be a really big deal for him,” Dusty Rhodes said. “That is hard for kids to see in the moment, they’re thinking about ‘my results, right now.’ As a coach that has been doing this for a long time, getting a kid in this environment, competing against the best guys in the state, will be valuable experience moving forward.”

The Class 3A quarterfinals round starts on Friday at 9 a.m.

