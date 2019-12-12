Blink, and you could’ve missed Thursday night’s wrestling match between Mason City and Des Moines Roosevelt. With a high number of open slots, only five varsity matches actually took place in Mason City’s 54-24 win over the Roughriders.
But those that did occur left Mason City with plenty of optimism.
Sophomore Jace Rhodes wrestled Maxon Phommaxaysi at 120 pounds in the first match of the evening, and won on a fall at 1:00. After two more open slots by Roosevelt gave Mason City two more victories, Cooper Wiemann beat Roosevelt’s Hunter Norris on a fall at 3:17 in the 138 weight class.
At 145, senior Colby Schriever took on Roosevelt wrestler Cole Norris, and scored a fall at 2:41, scoring six more points for the Mohawks. Riley Monahan then lost in a fall at 2:41 to Roosevelt’s Asante Scott, for the Mohawks' only match defeat of the evening.
In the final match, Mason City’s Aidan Colby beat Roosevelt wrestler CJ Lucas on a fall, at 4:58 in the 170 division.
For such a short match, the Mohawks walked away with plenty of encouraging moments.
“In the matches we had, I thought our guys looked good,” Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes said. “They did what they should do, and our guys came out aggressive, and came out looking to score points. That is something that we talk about. I was happy with the way we approached those matches.”
The Mohawks will wrestle on Saturday at 10 a.m., in a varsity invitational at Johnston High School.
