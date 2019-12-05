The Mason City wrestling team got off to a rough start in the home opener on Thursday night, as the Mohawks fell to Ankeny by a team score of 63-15. But the team still gave itself plenty of reason for optimism in the coming season.
Ankeny won 11 of 14 matches on the night. The first five Mason City wrestlers lost on falls. The sixth, sophomore Jace Rhodes, lost a 7-2 decision to Ankeny sophomore Trever Anderson, in a rematch of last season's 106-pound state title match.
Senior Cullan Schriever was the first wrestler to score a victory on the night for the Mohawks. In his first match since a shoulder injury ended his season in the state semifinals, Schriever beat Ankeny freshman Jace Anderson 25-10 on a technical fall.
In the next match, senior Connor Wiemann beat Riley Faeth by technical fall, 17-2, for the Mohawks' second win of the night. In the 145-pound division, senior Colby Schriever won his first match of the season by technical fall, 24-9.
Though the match result was a bit lopsided, Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes was pleased with how several of his individual wrestlers performed.
"We don't have a strong dual team, but we have some individuals on our team that can score a lot of points in a tournament type situation," Rhodes said. "I will say that the guys who went out to wrestle, even our inexperienced guys, which we have a lot of right now, they went out and gave effort. They went out to fight."
With so many young wrestlers on his team, Rhodes knows that the Mohawks have plenty of work ahead to be able to beat the top teams in the state.
I really like what I've seen," Rhodes said. "You look at the scoreboard, you don't necessarily like that, but there is a lot of things going on there that don't have anything to do with the score. Our guys' effort, our guys' attitude, as long as we can keep that moving in the right direction, we'll have a good wrestling season."
Mason City will wrestle again on Saturday, in a tournament at Cedar Falls High School.
