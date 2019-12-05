In his first live wrestling match in close to 10 months, senior Mason City wrestler Colby Schriever looked like his old self.
After tearing the UCL in elbow in the 2019 state finals, Colby spent the offseason rehabbing and preparing for his senior year. On Thursday night, in the Mohawk's home opener against Ankeny, Colby beat Ryan Allen of Ankeny on a technical fall, 24-9.
For Schriever, all of the months of buildup and inactivity led to some pre-match jitters.
"I was pretty nervous going in, since I haven’t wrestled in a live match in so long," Schriever said. "I was nervous, but once I got out there and started wrestling, I felt good. I felt dang near normal."
Schriever was a bright spot for the Mohawks in a tough dual match. The Mohawks fell to Ankeny by a team score of 63-15. But the team still gave itself plenty of reason for optimism in the coming season.
Ankeny won 11 of 14 matches on the night. The first five Mason City wrestlers lost on falls. The sixth, sophomore Jace Rhodes, lost a 7-2 decision to Ankeny sophomore Trever Anderson, in a rematch of last season's 106-pound state title match.
Senior Cullan Schriever was the first wrestler to score a victory on the night for the Mohawks. In his first match since a shoulder injury ended his season in the state semifinals, Schriever beat Ankeny freshman Jace Anderson 25-10 on a technical fall.
In the next match, senior Connor Wiemann beat Riley Faeth by technical fall, 17-2, for the Mohawks' second win of the night.
For Colby, the win was the first step towards the first state championship that he wants so badly. Colby, along with twin brother Cullan, received big cheers from the Mason City crowd when they walked onto the mat, and both dominated their opponents.
Colby is known as a fiery competitor, who can sometimes let his emotions get the better of him in tough moments.
"Colby is ornery," Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes said. "It’s Colby, and that has been Colby. We’re going to continue to work with him, but you can’t take all of that away from him. It’s him, and you just try to contain that, and keep it to wrestling. He didn’t cross the line or anything tonight. He’s going to be aggressive, and he wants that guy to wrestle him back. That’s just him."
For Rhodes, having Division I level talent like Colby on the roster is a huge plus. Over the years, the coaches have worked with him to try to keep his emotions in check, and when he does, the senior has great success.
"I don’t know what always triggers some of the stuff that he does, but its Colby and we really like Colby," Rhodes said. "We’re going to continue to work with him, obviously. If he continues on the path he is on right now, good things are going to happen for him."
With the success the brothers have had for Mason City over the years, Rhodes knows that his other wrestlers can learn a lot from the University of Iowa bound pair.
"I sure hope guys are looking at Colby or looking at Cullan and saying “Gosh, I want to wrestle like those guys," Rhodes said. "I sure hope people are noticing that."
Though the match result was a bit lopsided, Rhodes was pleased with how several of his individual wrestlers performed.
"We don't have a strong dual team, but we have some individuals on our team that can score a lot of points in a tournament type situation," Rhodes said. "I will say that the guys who went out to wrestle, even our inexperienced guys, which we have a lot of right now, they went out and gave effort. They went out to fight."
With so many young wrestlers on his team, Rhodes knows that the Mohawks have plenty of work ahead to be able to beat the top teams in the state.
I really like what I've seen," Rhodes said. "You look at the scoreboard, you don't necessarily like that, but there is a lot of things going on there that don't have anything to do with the score. Our guys' effort, our guys' attitude, as long as we can keep that moving in the right direction, we'll have a good wrestling season."
Mason City will wrestle again on Saturday, in a tournament at Cedar Falls High School.
