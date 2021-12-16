Mason City experiences close dual, comes out on top over Bobcats

Dusty Rhodes knows having his Mason City wrestling team in nail-biting duals won't be a common theme this season.

Yet when Thursday night arrived, it was in a close contest against Marshalltown. Mason City capped the matchup with its first dual victory of the season.

Behind five wins in the last six weight classes, Mason City rallied down 30-18 and triumphed over the Bobcats 41-36 in the opening dual of a Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) triangular at Mason City High School.

"It was exciting, we don't get that opportunity often," 106-pounder Kale DiMarco said. "It made you want to score as many points as you could. That's a visualization of alright, that's what we need to make up and that's what we did."

Mason City would then falter to Ankeny Centennial 48-21. Only DiMarco, Reed Kruger (113), Jace Rhodes (132-138) and Ethan Olsen (152) picked up two individual wins on the day.

With two matches left, Mason City was down 36-29. Kevin Carney received a forfeit win at 132 then Jace Rhodes locked up the cradle for the pin in 1 minute, 52 seconds at 138 to end the dual in style.

It started at 145 and Mason City won three in a row. Olsen and Seth Ihlenfeldt (160) picked up falls and Ben Lorence (170) won via forfeit. Then Marshalltown won the next four weights, three by forfeit.

"I told these guys 'If we're ever in a close dual, that's exciting,'" Coach Rhodes said. "Let's not look at that score, take care of each weight and see what happens. That's fun."

Kruger had the most thrilling wins of the night, both coming with some third period magic.

The sophomore at 113 for Mason City, Kruger scored two takedowns and got a second stalling called on the Bobcats Damien Rodriguez and a rideout gave him a 5-4 win.

Against Centennial's Payton Bright, it was tied at 4-4 after Kruger registered the match-tying takedown in the third and rode out to force sudden victory. Kruger went in on a shot and got the sealing two points to win 6-4 in SV-1.

"I learn a lot from those matches," Kruger said. "I'm just glad I put it all on the line and fight my butt off."

DiMarco put together a takedown clinic in the dual against the Bobcats, finishing with a 16-0 technical fall victory in 3:36. He then was in a battle against Cody Vandermark of the Jaguars, put a couple takedowns in the first two periods was enough to give him a 5-2 win.

"First couple periods I felt like I was in control, third period I started running out of gas," DiMarco said. "A win is a win."

Olsen was done early and late in his two wins. He pinned Marshalltown's Colton Ricken in 57 seconds then got Centennial's Ari Ehlts to his back in the final 15 seconds and finished off the pin with four seconds left in the match.

Cooper Wiemann, Mason City's starter at 138, remained out due to what Coach Rhodes called "a nagging deal." With the holiday break coming up, Wiemann will likely not wrestle until 2022.

"If you rush it, it will bother him all season," Coach Rhodes said. "The smartest thing to do is let him get to break. Give him that week or so to just heal."

Still, with the guys he had out on the mat, he was more than pleased with the effort to give Mason City its first dual win of the season.

"Our kids fight hard," Coach Rhodes said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.