Luft's state title impact runs deep in Charles City

Lilly Luft was emotional after winning her first Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling title last winter.

Who would blame her?

It was in honor of her younger brother, Logan, who died in an ATV accident in 2017. Countless people in the Charles City community believe he was destined to be a great wrestler.

Yet the impact of that state title, and the summer that followed for Luft, has laid the foundation for the Comets.

There has been a steady increase in the amount of high school girls in Charles City's room this winter, but the highest has been in the middle school. Just two girls were a part of the program in 2021 for seventh and eighth graders.

Now, it has spiked to 15.

"For our community, that totally helped it," Comets head coach Rob Pittman said. "It is having some success and the growing popularity of this sport. We want women to get confidence, both mentally, physically."

Luft was an All-American in Fargo, a state runner-up in freestyle and represented team USA at World Beach Wrestling in Romania during the month of September.

Her accolades in the sport have grown since she took it up. That has bled into the Comets' room.

"It inspires me to work harder," senior 105-pounder Kaylee Hennick said. "They set a goal for me to work harder for state."

Luft is going for her second straight title at this weekend's fourth annual IWCOA girls state wrestling championship and the second time it is being held at Xtream Arena in Coralville. There are some changes for this tournament.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has one of it's girls weights recommendations at 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170 and 190. The state is keeping 220 and 285.

Thus, 15 weights will vie for podium finishes over the two-day tournament that features north of 700 wrestlers, the highest ever in the four years of the tournament's existence. Medalists will be top-10 this season and each team will have to designate which wrestlers will be their point scorers.

Waverly-Shell Rock has been the heavy favorite the past few years. Could the Comets make it interesting?

"How it was beforehand, we would have had 12 people all scoring," Pittman said. "It is going to come down who is going to want it the most when it counts. Many of our wrestlers have the ability to maybe make that happen."

Luft's bracket at 130 is a doozy. There are several premier girls wrestlers in that bracket, highlighted by Macy Smith of WSR. Eighteen girls have double digit wins in that bracket and more than 10 have winning records.

Pittman stated during practice on Tuesday that Luft has been mentally preparing herself for that high-level competition, something she is not a stranger to.

"I think she realizes we have some of the best wrestlers in the nation," Pittman said. "She wants to fight, we want to wrestle with tough competition."

Even on days when Luft isn't in the room, like Tuesday when she was out due to sickness, her impact is still there.

Elizabeth Oleson is one of the wrestlers for Charles City that scrapes with Luft on a routine basis. It has been instrumental for Oleson to gain knowledge working with one of the best in the state.

"She's helped me so much technique wise, always pushing me and encouraging me to be my best," Oleson said.

Since there have been times Luft hasn't scrapped, she'll be helping out her teammates, including five newcomers to the sport. Pittman often refers to her as "Coach Luft."

"She ate it up and totally went after it," Pittman said. "Her work ethic is one of the toughest I've ever seen. She's a good teacher. She's helped give them confidence."

The passion that Luft brings to the Comets rubs off on everyone.

"Little things when we're warming up or like working moves, helping us improve," Hennick said. "So that way we don't make that mistake during a match. We're all in it together.

"(She) eats, sleeps and craps wrestling."

One instance is Kylie Vance, one of the Comets' managers that didn't decide to don a singlet until three weeks ago. Vance recorded her first career victory with a pin in their dual against Waverly-Shell Rock.

"She's like 'Alright, I'll do it,'" Pittman said. "Her first day of wrestling, she had to wrestle five matches. You could see it in her face, she was bleeding from like three different spots."

Although Luft is a favorite to repeat as state champion, Charles City has some other wrestlers that are trying to get a medal and put themselves in the mix for first as well.

Hennick is ranked in IAwrestle's first girls rankings of the season, slotted fourth at 100, but she'll wrestle at 105. She could clash with Sergeant-Bluff Luton in the quarterfinals and Hannah Davis of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the semis.

Hennick missed the state tournament last year due to mononucleosis.

"Pittman always says when we sprint, you're already better than last year, you're kicking (butt)," she said. "When I hear that, I'm going to go dominate. It fuels me so much."

Oleson is unranked, but Pittman believes she is turning the corner. She went 2-1 at the Anamosa tournament on Jan. 3 and placed third two weekends ago at the Central Invite.

"Every single one of the girls can have the opportunity to go far in the competition," Oleson said. "My bracket is statistically the hardest. I do have confidence that I will go far. My hope is to place."

Ava Thompson is in the field at 285. The sophomore is ranked and will be in the mix for a medal.

Regardless of what happens for the Comets this weekend, they are looking at the bigger picture. A strong two days for the sport gets it another step closer to being sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).

Oleson knows it is coming. That doesn't mean she and others won't stop advocating for it to happen sooner, rather than later.

"A good weekend would be great for growing numbers," Oleson said. "Just getting that push to getting sanctioned. More girls asking questions is the best thing."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

