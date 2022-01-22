LUFT TUFF: Charles City junior claims second straight girls state championship

CORALVILLE – Sometimes, the sequel is better than the original.

The decorated Charles City junior Lilly Luft up against one of the best wrestlers in the Cedar Valley, Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock.

Number one versus number two. State champion versus someone seeking to be atop the podium.

Luft once again proved that she is the queen of her weight class.

The Comets star at 130-pounds secured two takedowns in the first two periods Saturday night then shot in on a double and took Smith feet to back for five total points to punctuate a 9-3 victory and her second consecutive state title inside the Xtream Arena.

"I had no fear," Luft said. "I trained all year for this. Just putting myself in those situations, knowing that I will not give up. Just re-attacking knowing it was open. When something you try doesn't work, you go for a different way.

"This one is a little sweeter."

In the four years of there being an Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) state tournament, Luft has half of the titles.

The first once, she was emotional. It was in memory of her late brother, Logan. There were tears everywhere in the Charles City locker room after the match and it spilled into the locker room.

Those tears returned.

Luft's teammates in the tunnel surrounded her with hugs and all of them were crying. Even head coach Rob Pittman had to walk around and take in what he just witnessed.

His first ever two-time state champion.

"I'm super proud," Pittman said. "Macy Smith is an excellent wrestler in her own right. She made it happen."

What would Logan be thinking?

"I can only imagine," Lilly said. "I have done so much of this in honor of him. He pushes me everyday because that's the kind of kid he was. He never gave up and he gave his full effort.

"Just try to make him proud."

Smith and Luft wrestled in December at the Battle of Waterloo. It was low-scoring and Smith got the edge with a takedown to win 3-1. Not once did Luft complete her shots.

"I took quite a few offensive shots, especially my doubles, and she was defending them really well," Luft said. "Against a opponent that has really good defense, you learn from it."

So then came the adjustment on Saturday. Luft went to her offense and secured a pair of takedowns, the second was a double that she dug deep into Smith's hips to complete.

"Her and I talk about building our arsenal," Pittman said. "That's her attitude. Tonight, she showed she can be a great hand fighter. She never stopped."

Luft got hit for stalling, then Smith had two straight escapes. The margin for error was slim with two minutes to go. Luft proceeded to hand fight Smith until she saw the opening.

And boy, did she ever.

That takedown and three back points ended the quest for back-to-back championships. When the final whistle blew, she pointed both fingers to the heavens and leaped into Pittman's arms.

It capped a weekend in which Luft never trailed in any matches, racking up three pins and a 7-0 decision in the semifinals. She didn't give up a takedown in five matches.

"You have to fight in every single position," Luft said. "Never lacking in effort."

The sport of wrestling has been in Luft's life for three years. In those three years, she's won at the highest level in the state of Iowa, started to get acclimated to freestyle with an All-American finish at Fargo over the summer and getting the chance to represent Team USA in Romania at World Beach.

All of that time on the mat has led Luft to believe this version of herself is the strongest it has ever been.

"Losses don't define you," Luft said. "It is hard to overcome, but knowing that it will make you better. Everything that I've been doing the past few years is for today. I've learned so much on the mat, knowledge wise."

Pittman knows she is stronger than the freshman year version of Luft, that still left Waverly-Shell Rock that tournament with a state medal. Yet over the last two years, that strength has gone up.

His words exactly were "Every time she goes out and competes."

"Wrestlers never lose, they just learn," Pittman added.

Luft stated she wants a three-peat. She'll go for it next year in the first year that the high school sport will be sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).

"You become at ease with what you're doing and there's not as much tension and nerves," Luft said.

The goals reach higher than that.

Luft wants to compete in college, somewhere that will give her a chance. Then, she wants to compete at the Olympics. A girl from Charles City being on the biggest stage in the world?

For Luft, that's the ultimate dream.

"Just moving (up)," Luft said.

And Pittman is right there in her line of thinking.

"That's what I'm trying to help her to," he said. "I want to see her wrestling a decade from now."

Whatever the next steps are in Luft's journey, she'll keep her same principles in life that she has said several times when talking after matches.

It is about her audience of one, being God, and keeping Logan's name alive in the state, in the sport and when she wrestles.

"I know that God is on my side and I only have one audience to please," Luft said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

