Lucky 13: North Iowa wrestlers advance to Class 1A quarterfinals

For North Iowa’s class 1A wrestling teams, 13 proved to be the lucky number on the first day of the state wrestling tournament.

A wild weekend in Des Moines kicked off on Thursday morning at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, as grapplers from all over the state began their pursuit of a state championship.

At the end of the Class 1A session, 13 North Iowa wrestlers punched their ticket to Friday’s state quarterfinal round.

No. 1 ranked West Fork sophomore Kale Petersen got the day started at 106 pounds with a quick win by fall over SE Warren sophomore Rylan Jimenez, to advance to the state quarterfinals. Petersen pinned Jimennez at the 1:06 mark of the first period.

At 120 pounds, West Hancock freshman Kellen Smith advanced on a 12-1 win against Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area.

Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough pushed his way through to the quarterfinals at 126 with a win by fall over Nick Schmidt of Beckman Catholic. The win puts McDonough’s record at 54-0.