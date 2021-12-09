Lopez shoots off shots, triumphs in close contest at 132 pounds

Nathan Lopez stated extra time in the room on defense propelled him to what transpired in the first two periods Thursday night.

Charles City's starter at 132 pounds fended off several shots from Crestwood's Ethan Govern through the opening four minutes.

"I knew he took his foot off the gas," Lopez said.

Tied at four with under 90 seconds left, Lopez turned that defense into offense with a quick takedown and two back points to edge Govern 8-4 that gave the Comets their first of four wins in a Northeast Iowa Conference dual.

Ignited by three pins and a forfeit in the first four weights, Crestwood cruised to a 56-19 victory at Charles City High School.

Lopez is coming off a fourth place finish at the Keith Young Invite over the weekend. His two losses were to a pair of top-five wrestlers at 132. He lost his first match of the year, but has four of his last six.

"I want to have a winning record," Lopez said. "I want to be a leader for our team."

Charles City head coach Dave Williams is hopeful his offense in matches comes around sooner, rather than later.

"Good finish for Nathan," Williams said. "He pulled the trigger late. He's still getting better."

Class 2A No. 2 at 220 pounds, Comets senior Tino Tamayo got Drew Jackson into a cradle for the pin in 2 minutes, 51 seconds. It could've went the opposite direction.

Jackson was the aggressor in the first period and put Tamayo on his back, but both were out of bounds.

"I got nervous, but I knew I was safe," Tamayo said. "I didn't start out the match like I wanted."

After that scoreless first, Tamayo quickly got out from bottom and then notched the takedown and wrapped up the fall.

"I knew I had to get the pin, that's all I wanted," Tamayo said. "I needed to set the pace higher and keep the pressure on him."

The two other winners for Charles City came from Talan Weber at 145 and Ethan Peterson at 182. Weber put together six takedowns and controlled the match from the whistle to win by a 13-5 major decision over Ethin Matt.

Peterson answered a big move from Cameron Scheidel and then registered the pin in 1:22.

"He did a move we don't necessarily like him to do anymore, but he scored with it, got the pin," Williams said.

The upset of the day came in the final match.

Already warned for stalling, Crestwood's Brayden Ishman went underneath Class 2A No. 5 Chase Crooks and completed the takedown to triumph 3-1 in the first sudden victory.

Over the girls side, Charles City won four matches as the Cadets claimed the dual.

Alexis Ver Meer (113), Kylie Blunt (152), Destiny Kolheim (152) and Ava Thompson (285) all won by pin.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

