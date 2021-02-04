Logan Luft honored with No. 1 ranking on IAwrestle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fousek, who won the 113-pound Class 2A state title a season ago, is a family friend of the Lufts, and knew Logan from their time wrestling at youth tournaments. In the small world of Northeast Iowa wrestling, everyone seems to know each other on some level.

“I thought it would be a good thing to give back to the sport, and to his family,” Fousek said. “I wasn’t ever really one of his best friends, but I knew him pretty well through wrestling. I knew it was his senior season, and he’d probably be around my weight, so I figured it’d be something good to do.”

After the rankings were announced, Fousek said that the Luft family reached out to him to express their thanks.

Fousek also said that he watched for Lilly's name during last month's girls state tournament in Coralville, and was thrilled to see that she had become a state champion.

"I was just paying attention to see how she was doing," Fousek said. "Then I (saw) that they won, and I thought that was pretty exciting."

Fousek is currently 21-0 on the season, and will wrestle on Saturday at the Class 2A, Section 11 tournament at Decorah High School.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.