Loaded Osage boys wrestling squad embracing the hype

It has been a long coaching tenure that Brent Jennings has had at Osage High School. One of the faces of Iowa High School wrestling in a coaches corner, Jennings has seen a lot of things transpire in this sport.

Yet even he hasn't seen a room as deep, as talented and as loaded as the current one he leads.

Osage brings back both its state champions from last winter, its five other place winners, a freshman that has had a stellar middle school and AAU career in all three styles and others that are ready to breakthrough.

"There's probably not been a year here, at least since I've been here, that we've been as loaded as we are," Jennings said. "It is kind of par for the course."

The preseason top-ranked team in Class 2A will be looked at all year as the unquestioned favorite to win its first state dual title since 2006 and second traditional state title in four years.

No one in the Green Devils room is approaching the 2022-23 season any differently, even with high expectations.

"We just know we have proven anything yet," 220-pound state champion Barrett Muller said.

In most years, 108.5 points is enough to win a state title in the traditional tournament in 2A. It wasn't the case last winter.

Burlington Notre Dame scored 109 to capture its first state title in school history and give Osage its 13th runner-up finish, the most ever in state history.

"We still got work to do to make sure we get what we're supposed to get, according to everyone else, at the end of the year," Jennings said. "While we would have liked to have won the state title, we still had a very good state tournament."

There's optimism Osage won't let a half-point difference be the reason it finishes second for the 14th time and second straight winter.

All 108.5 points return, paced by state champions in Muller and Nicholas Fox. Muller will stay at 220 and now becomes the hunted rather than the hunter.

Fine by him.

"Being ranked No. 1, it is just numbers," Muller said. "I know guys will be coming, I just got to be ready and keep wrestling hard."

Fox dealt with an ankle injury during the summer and he was able to be an All-American in Greco-Roman, but not in freestyle. He called the ankle "95 percent" before the Green Devils season opener on Dec. 1.

He'll be at 170 full-time this season. Fox bumped up to 170 after Christmas Break, won the Top of Iowa Conference title at that weight, before going back down to 160 for the postseason.

Now, he feels much more comfortable at 170.

"It will definitely help having that little experience," Fox said. "I'd say I'm about perfect size."

There are career milestones the senior is chasing.

He anticipates his schedule to feature a maximum of 64 matches, meaning he would be on track to be the first wrestler in Osage history to reach the 200-win plateau if he is healthy. He needs 48 wins to hit that mark.

Fox is also eight pins away from being the schools all-time leader in career falls.

"I'm sure going for the most wins and I wanna set the pin record pretty high," Fox admitted.

The rest of the lineup will feature the same faces and some at new places.

Tucker Stangel, a two-time state medalist, will leap three weight classes and occupy the 145-pound spot in the Green Devils lineup. He grew over the summer and had what he called one of his better summers of his wrestling career.

He hopes that will pave the way for his first ever state title berth.

"I competed really well at the tournaments I went to, but there is always room for improvement," Stangel said. "I feel like I can wrestle through my positions the best; I feel like I can take it home this year."

State medalists Chase Thomas and Max Gast will wrestle at 152 and 160, respectively, while Anders Kittelson will remain at 132 and Cole Jeffries will stand pat at 195. All of them finished seventh or better at state last season.

Thomas, Kittelson and Gast were district champions.

"The goal last year, some of them were looking to win titles," Jennings said. "There's still in the drivers seat to do that this year."

After missing a good chunk of his sophomore year with an injury suffered during football, heavyweight Mac Muller now is healthy and could be a breakthrough candidate.

He didn't get a wrestleback at districts and was a spectator at state. The arch is very similar to his cousin Barrett: Missed state as a sophomore, reached it as a junior.

Can Mac go all the way like Barrett did?

"He's a stud, he's going to open a lot of eyes," Barrett stated.

Garrett Tusler will bump up to 113 and he also was a district qualifier. Wrestle offs will happen at 182 between Ledger Nehls and Jake Clark plus at 138 between Nolan Heard and Darren Adams.

Jennings describes those weights as "salty."

"We're so talented right now and experienced in other weights, they may not look as strong," he added. "We have people there who are very talented."

Freshman Blake Fox will be at 120, the same starting weight his brothers were as first year high school wrestlers. He will have a lot of expectations after a lot of success at the middle school level.

Still, he has yet to take the mat, so Jennings isn't going to place a lot on his shoulders.

And for Nicholas, it will be the first time he and Blake are on the same team.

"It is always fun in the room when there's guys are that high-level that you've known your whole life," Nicholas said.

A freshman will also be at 106 and 126. Jennings said Tysen Stangel will be at 106 and there are four freshmen are battling it out for the spot at 126.

Osage beefed up its schedule by heading to Minnesota twice. It will go to The Clash National Duals in early January plus face three of the best teams in Minnesota in a quadrangular.

"Every weight we got is a good guy," Tucker Stangel said. "Every team is going to have to be ready to scrap no matter what weight they are at."

The Green Devils are going to get a lot of matches and figure out just how dominant they can be.

And that level-headed mindset will be what keeps them going.

"Just shows that we're up there with the best of them," Nicholas Fox said.