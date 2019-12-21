Lilly Luft takes to the mat in memory of her brother, Logan

Lilly Luft, who wrestled up through third grade, took up the sport again this fall and was 13-0 after her first-round win Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think if he saw me now he would be proud,” Lilly said. “He always loved doing wrestling moves on me and teaching me stuff. I think it is great I’m wrestling now.

“He had that walk-out song that he loved so much. Every time before I go out on the mat I listen to it and it reminds me of him. It gets me pumped up and ready and I think of him and what he’d do and that means never give up.”

Luft’s mother, Wendy, was not sure what to think when Lilly, the youngest of the three Luft children (Logan and Lilly have an older brother, Landon), told her mom in the fall that she was going to wrestle again.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Wendy said. “I honestly believe when we lost Logan I would never have a wrestler to cheer for again. When she came up and said, 'I’m going to wrestle,' I really didn’t know if she was serious. Then we took her to a preseason national tournament and she got the floor mopped up with her and it was a tough time. She was not prepared for it and I thought she’d come back and say, 'I’m never wrestling again' or, 'I’m going to put some more work into it.'