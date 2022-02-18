Late reversal spurs West Hancock's Smith to upset win over Clayton McDonough

DES MOINES – Kellen Smith was not able to score more than two points in his previous three meetings against Clayton McDonough.

Smith, a sophomore for West Hancock, already felt like something was different we he approached the mat for his Class 1A 138-pound semifinal on Friday night.

"I was definitely ready for it," Smith said. "I was going to push the pace."

He was right.

Smith recorded a reversal to take the lead for good and kept McDonough from getting out in a stunning 5-4 TB-1 triumph inside Wells Fargo Arena, ending the perfect season by Central Springs' senior.

"That's what we work for the whole year, we grind it out for this season," Smith said. "I won in the state semifinals when it mattered so I'm thankful for that."

McDonough got out from bottom to open the rideouts. Smith, admittedly surprised, was able to end up on top of McDonough with 14 seconds left then went on the ride of his life.

And when the match ended, Smith ran over to Eagles head coach Mark Sanger with a big smile and a high five.

"There's no choice," Smith said. "I worked for it and I got it."

Sanger felt that match was the complete picture of the growth Smith has shown this year. At 52 wins and just four losses, Smith will go for his first career state title on Saturday night.

"That was a helluva match," Sanger said. "It was huge. Just keep fighting. It is not a coincidence. He earned it."

The opponent will be Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht, the defending state champion at 126. Smith racked up five takedowns in his quarterfinal win over AHSTW's Hayden Fischer in the quarters.

"It is a dream come true," Smith said. "I was never really a top-dog (growing up). Now I'm in high school when it matters and I'm right with the best."

McDonough, who cruised to a 7-0 win over Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack in the quarters, wasn't the only perfect mark wasn't the only one that ended.

West Hancock's Mathew Francis never found his offensive footing against WACO's Jonah Clark in the 220 semis. Clark had a reversal to open the second period then got a takedown soon after to lead 4-2.

Francis tried for the double on the edge but it was too late. He won his quarterfinal match by decision.

"Matt's a great kid, it breaks your heart when a kid works as hard as he does," Sanger said. "We just didn't score enough points to win the match."

McDonough and Francis can finish as high as third. As can Bryce McDonough, who lost a wild one to Underwood's Hagen Heistand at 145.

It was a feet to back four-point move that pushed Bryce out to a 4-0 lead, then Heistand scored six straight to take control and added another takedown in the third.

Bryce McDonough had been hit by a brick wall in the past couple of years.

That brick wall was the quarterfinal round.

McDonough was beaten by West Sioux's Cullen Koedam last year. The Central Springs standout got handled as a sophomore by Don Bosco's Garrett Funk two years ago.

So when the final buzzer sounded on Friday afternoon, McDonough showed some emotion.

The senior used a high-single leg inside trip takedown in the second period as the difference in his 5-4 triumph over Alburnett's Carson Klostermann to get to his first ever semifinal match at 145.

"I thought it was pretty special," McDonough said. "I had good timing on it I think because I caught him right when he was in air."

Klostermann got the first takedown in a scramble. It was during that moment where McDonough realized how strong his opponent was.

"It was surprising right away," McDonough said. "I knew it was going to be a tough match right as I touched him and I was like 'Jesus Christ.' I kept my composure."

Riceville's Lawson Losee got past the semifinal roadblock and became the first four-time state medalist in the history of the program.

He pieced together a workmanlike 8-0 major decision win in the semifinals over West Sioux's Cullen Koedam. Six of the points from Losee were tilts from the top position.

The last two years, Losee lost in the semifinals then had to bounce back to place third. No such extra matches will be needed in his final year as a Wildcat.

"It feels good. All season, I stuck with it and it paid off," Losee said. "Just stay on my offense, the match played out how it should have. I had a soiur taste in my mouth and it was finally time to get that out of my mouth."

He'll get Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna in the finals on Saturday night. Losee has lost to him three times, most recently in the finals at sectionals and districts.

Losee edged Sigourney's Cade Molyneaux in the quarters thanks to an early takedown in the first period.

"Really open up," Losee said. "The last three times I've wrestled him, I was tense and maybe his name was getting to me. Tomorrow is a new day and anything can happen."

Riceville's Mitchel Marr (285) and West Hancock's Kane Zuehl (160) are still alive for third on the back side. Zuehl has won two straight since dropping his quarterfinal contest and Marr hasn't lost since the first round.

Lake Mills' Hayden Helgeson (113) lost his quarterfinal match, but won in the bloodround and will wrestle for seventh on Saturday. Central Springs' Brock Mathers (132) will also wrestle for seventh.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.