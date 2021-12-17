Kruger living on the edge with bounty of close triumphs

Reed Kruger won't necessarily call consistently wrestling into the third period fun. Yet he will say it has been a learning experience.

"Learning from those matches helps a lot later in the season," Mason City's starter at 113-pounds said. "I'm glad I can put it all on the line and fight my butt off."

To say Kruger has been learning a lot as a sophomore would be an understatement. Six of his matches this season have been decided by three points or less, including two of them in sudden victory.

He's come out on the better end of those close encounters four times. Perhaps none of his wins were more thrilling than what transpired in a Thursday night triangular at home.

Kruger rallied down multiple point deficits in his two matches and ended up on top in both of them, culminating in a scream after he secured his match-sealing takedown against Ankeny Centennial's Payton Bright.

There wasn't anything flashy that the sophomore did in his two wins. He methodically wore his opponent out the longer the match went on and used his gas tank to prevail.

At one point in the third period in the dual against the Jaguars, Bright was grasping his side when he lead 4-2. Kruger shot in and registered the tying two points quickly after the restart.

"Reed is not afraid to get tired," Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes said. "We tell our guys 'Look at that stuff' and I think the biggest thing for Reed, he doesn't panic when he's behind."

Kruger is a light 113. He knows that strength won't win him matches, but pace will.

"When they get worn down, I can keep firing my shots off," he said. "I've made a lot of changes. I can keep doing what I can do. I'm happy with what I've done so far."

No person in the room has scraped more with Kruger than junior 106-pounder Kale DiMarco. The two were scraping partners last year and have built a rapport with each other.

DiMarco could count on multiple hands how many times he was able to take Kruger to his back in practice.

Now?

"I can count on one hand the number of times I've done it live this year," DiMarco said. "The effort has always been there. His technique is improving. He's gone from pretty good to really good in my opinion."

Kruger is a multi-sport athlete, most notably qualifying for the Class 2A state singles tournament in tennis last spring as a freshman. He is not one to wrestle year-round like some of his teammates.

Still, that didn't stop him from getting some mat time over the summer.

"Doing other sports helped me stay in shape," Kruger said. "I did a lot of room scraping and I wrestled one big tournament."

Rhodes understands there is a deeper learning curve for Kruger. Last winter as a freshman, he was primarily on the junior varsity roster. He did wrestle on varsity match, winning 8-4 over Clear Lake's Carter Perry.

Kruger also went 0-2 at the Flanagan tournament in January of 2021.

"He's got a foundation," Rhodes said. "He was up in our room a lot this spring and summer. Reed competes as hard as anyone. He's pretty athletic, he's putting some things together."

That is in the rear view mirror right now. Kruger has aspirations of getting to the state tournament in February once the calendar flips to 2022. It won't be an easy road.

There are three top-10 wrestlers in the current Class 3A rankings at 113 by IAwrestle, which features top-ranked junior Blake Gioimo from Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Some wrestlers may shift weights after the holiday break, but if Gioimo, Zane Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ryan Hoefer stay at 113, it creates a loaded field for the district meet at Marshalltown.

"Right now, the progress he's making is awesome," Rhodes said. "He can compete with the best guys. He needs to start believing that, being more stingy in matches."

Kruger wouldn't want it any other way.

"I have to work my (butt) off," Kruger said. "I have the mindset."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

