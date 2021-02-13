'King of the castle:' Osage's Cole Jeffries finds success against heavyweight foes

It can be a challenge sometimes to keep weight on when an athlete is working out and practicing as much as Jeffries does, but he manages by drinking lots of water, working out at 5 a.m. every morning, and eating somewhere from 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day.

"I sweat off about six pounds in an easy, pre-meet practice," Jeffries said. "I go home, and sometimes I have to force-feed a little bit, but it's nothing too bad."

Last week at sectionals, Jeffries beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows junior Daniel Graves by fall at 3:06, and then lost to Southeast Valley junior Aaron Graves in the finals by a 6-4 decision. He finished second overall in his first postseason event at 285, and is one of 11 Osage wrestlers who will wrestle on Saturday for a spot at the state tournament.

After starting the year as a second-stringer at 220, Jeffries now has a chance to wrestle on the big stage. His coach, and his teammates, have no doubt that he is ready for the challenge.

"It's awesome to see him grow as a wrestler throughout the year," Mooberry said. "He started as a backup, and went up to heavyweight, and everyone was questioning how good he'd be. He's been knocking it out of the ballpark."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

