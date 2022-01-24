Iowa becomes 34th state to sanction high school girls wrestling

There was pink all over the Xtream Arena during the fourth running of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling tournament.

Members of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) were in attendance for Friday and Saturday in Coralville. They donned their signature pink shirts.

Each of the officials that worked the tournament had pink as the main color.

If the vibe of sanctioning girls wrestling in the state of Iowa was heavy, it came to be true prior to the finals on Saturday.

Executive Director Jean Berger made the formal announcement to the crowd inside the facility that the IGHSAU sanctioned girls wrestling for the 2022-23 season, making it the 11th sport to be under the girls union umbrella.

"We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships," Berger said in a press release. "As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision."

For the first time in the four-year history, a Parade of Champions was held. Similar to what the boys do for their state tournament, each of the medalists in every weight class walked out of the warm-up tunnel and onto the central mat.

When Berger spoke the words into the microphone, the card numbers that listed each of the weight classes were flipped to spell out "Sanctioned2022" and pink illuminated the arena.

"It was really exciting," Osage junior Jalynn Goodale said.

Goodale stated after her runner-up finish at 110-pounds that she knew it was going to be sanctioned a week ago. Still, that didn't stop her from smiling and celebrating with her competitors.

"There was a flood of relief," Goodale said. "We are girls wrestling."

Other area wrestlers shared similar sentiments.

"It is going to be great, can't wait," Green Devils freshman 100-pounder Gable Hemann said. "Hopefully, we have (a) longer (time) at state."

"I just thought it was pretty cool that they had come to that agreement that both boys and girls can wrestle and it is OK," St. Ansgar's Mariah Michels, also a freshman at 100, said.

"It was amazing, I've been waiting to hear that news for quite awhile," Charles City junior and two-time state champion Lilly Luft exemplified.

All of them will be a part of the first ever season of high school girls wrestling under a governing body. Iowa became the 34th state to sanction girls wrestling.

It was one of the reasons Erin Kirtley was hired as the wrestling administrator for the IGHSAU.

Kirtley is an Iowa native. She went to Panorama High School, came back and served as the Activities Director, At-Risk Coordinator and the athletic trainer until last year.

Her Associate Director position came with the responsibility of outreach and educational efforts. Outreach, as in figuring out what the market looks like for girls wrestling in the wrestling-rich state of Iowa.

Turns out, it is pretty rich.

The 695 girls that participated in the state tournament over the weekend was the most it has ever had. It has been a growing field, with under 100 girls in the first year in 2019 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School to nearly 700 in a four-digit seating arena in an Iowa City suburb.

"I'm proud," Osage head girls coach Ryan Fank said. "Osage is a pretty special spot for wrestling. Our girls are super pumped about it. Now that it is sanctioned, it is pretty excited. It is big time now."

Kirtley shared her excitement in the press release.

"The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love. I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state," Kirtley said. "While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write. The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate."

Per the release, there are 58 schools that are committed to sponsoring a girls program. Over 1,000 girls are participating in the state of wrestling, per the latest data from Trackwrestling.com.

That number is a representation of over 185 schools in the state.

Osage left with its first team trophy, placing third with a bevy of underclassmen leading the way. Charles City had a champion and a third-place finisher to be a top-10 team at the end of the day.

Clear Lake had a senior, who had never wrestled before, get a couple of matches shy of placing. West Fork had a medal winner and Mason City had two girls win a match in the first day.

"These girls, they've been working at it just as hard as anybody else," St. Ansgar head girls coach Craig Christensen said. "We've seen the competition level keep getting better and better."

The intricacies of the season won't be found out until later. Stuff like qualifying for the state tournament and what that entails, if there will be one class or two classes and what the season looks like in terms of duals and weekend tournaments.

That will be figured out by the IGHSAU and people involved. For now, this much is true and can't be denied or questioned.

Girls wrestling is here to stay in Iowa. And it isn't going away any time soon.

"It is going to give us that final push we need to be able that we stand on our own," Goodale said. "We are not going anywhere."

