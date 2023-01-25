High School Wrestling: West Hancock has been sharpened by iron-clad schedule

BRITT -- A few years ago, West Hancock head wrestling coach Mark Sanger was frustrated.

Sanger would take what he considered a talented, salty team to the Iowa State championships and by the end of the week few Eagles got the results they wanted.

Now, Sanger is not naïve, he understands the state tournament is a far different beast than a regular-season tournament…it’s full of talented wrestlers.

But what Sanger felt tipped the balance in favor of an Eagle opponent when push came to shove at the state tournament wasn’t because the West Hancock wrestler wasn’t talented enough to win … he wasn’t tested enough.

“We were having issues at the state tournament,” Sanger said Tuesday after West Hancock split duals, beating Hampton-Dumont-CAL (34-32) and falling to Algona (47-25). “We were getting beat by guys we’d never seen.”

As Sanger began to build his 2022-23 wrestling schedule last year it was that thought that creeped into his mind…his team needed much tougher tests in the regular season.

That lead to scheduling visits to Hudson Invitational two weeks ago where the Eagles went head-to-head with 1A power Don Bosco of Gilbertville, and then last week to the Herb Irgens Invitational in Ida Grove where it saw the Dons again as well as 2A state dual regular Sergeant Bluff-Luton among 20 other unfamiliar opponents.

“I made the decision we had to go to some different tournaments and see some of those guys we were getting beat by,” Sanger said. “Some of our younger guys have taken some lumps, and our more experienced guys have thrived, but it was the kind of competition we needed to face and it is paying off.”

The Eagles were fifth in the 20-plus team Herb Irgens and right now have five wrestlers with 30 plus wins heading into the Top of Iowa Conference championships Saturday in Forest City.

“I feel good about where we are at,” Sanger said. “Obviously there is still work to do.”

Leading the way for the Eagles is two-time state medalist Kellen Smith who could hit 150 career wins before seasons end.

Smith, ranked No. 1 at 152, is 34-0 and joining him with 30-plus wins on the Eagles roster at Teague Smith, 35-1 at 120, Creighton Kelley, 35-4 at 170, Kale Zuehl, 32-4 at 182 and David Smith, 32-9, at 220.

Smith won his only match Tuesday, a first-period fall over Algona’s Ian Fehr.

“I feel good,” Smith said. “I’ve gotten some good matches under my belt which was something I had been looking forward to having.”

Smith has had an excellent two-week stretch winning titles in Hudson and Ida Grove where each time he beat second-ranked Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco to win gold, including a thrilling 3-1 sudden victory this past Saturday in the final.

“It is definitely a confidence booster,” Smith said of the wins over Knaack. “It is hard to beat a real good guy once, but to beat him twice you know you are doing something right.”

Sanger likes what he has seen out of Smith to date saying the junior has been extra motivated since losing in sudden victory to Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht in last year’s 138 state final.

“The thing with Kellen is he loves it,” Sanger said. “He lives and breathes wrestling. We have tried to wrestle the best competition we can find and test him…and he still has improvement he can make.

“And…he hasn’t hit that top rung yet which is where he wants to get.”

Action gets underway Saturday in Forest City at 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: West Hancock Wrestling vs. Algona 012423-spt-wh-mat-1.1 012423-spt-wh-mat-5 012423-spt-wh-mat-4 012423-spt-wh-mat-2 012423-spt-wh-mat-7 012423-spt-wh-mat-6