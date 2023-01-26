High School Wrestling: West Fork's Rafe Arbegast overcomes heart, eye surgeries to pursue goals

SHEFFIELD -- The West Fork High School boys’ wrestling team has just one athlete on its roster — Rafe Arbegast. The senior has seen school participation in boys’ wrestling dwindle during his career, and now he’s all the Warhawks have left.

Rafe is coached by his father, Jared Arbegast, who has been head coach of the Warhawks for the last 10 years, and the 2022-23 season is his first with a one-man team.

“This is my 10th year, and I’ve always had roughly around 10,” Jared said. “Last year was my lowest. I probably had five or six ... West Fork is very well-known for basketball, which is fine. All the schools that create West Fork — none of them have wrestling. So, when you think about it, it’s still really new to this school. There’s years I’ve had up to 20 or 21, and then, it kind of tails off.”

Jared tried to convince statewide governing bodies to allow Rafe to practice with other teams and remain a West Fork wrestler, rather than competing as a full member of a different squad. All of his requests have been denied.

High school boys’ wrestling teams in Iowa are only permitted to scrimmage three times a year. Every time Rafe practices with another team, it officially counts as a scrimmage.

As a result, Jared has been Rafe’s sparring partner this season. Jared outweighs Rafe — who usually competes at 126 or 132 pounds — by about 100 pounds.

“It’s very challenging,” Rafe said of practicing with his dad. “Honestly, sometimes it’s kind of nice. When you actually go into a match and try to move someone, it’s almost easier to move them. You’re used to someone being so much heavier that’s harder to move, so you have to use a lot more force and everything.

“It’s also very challenging because you’re used to somebody being heavier. Then, you almost get caught out of position a little bit more when you actually wrestle someone your size because you’re trying to move more force.”

Because Jared is Rafe’s practice partner, coach, and father, sparring sessions can get a little tense. Rafe’s mother, Jeana Arbegast, has had to separate the pair, at times, to extinguish heated conflicts. She usually sends Rafe to his bedroom and Jared to his office to put walls between them.

“Sometimes, mom has to be the mediator when we get home,” Jared said. “Dad’s frustrated and thinks (Rafe) should be doing this or that. We’re butting heads, and we get home, and mom has to separate us every once and a while.”

Rafe was raised in a family of wrestlers. Jared wrestled in high school — as did Jeana’s father and three brothers.

Rafe’s brother, Jarel Arbegast, was a runner-up in the 170-pound division of the 2016-17 IHSAA State Tournament. He went on to wrestle at Grand View University in Des Moines.

Jeana said Rafe used to go to practices, duals, and tournaments with Jared and Jarel when he was in grade school. She added that Rafe even brought his own wrestling shoes on the road when his brother was competing.

“I’ve been in wrestling my whole life,” Rafe said. “My dad has always wrestled. My mom’s side has always wrestled. My brother was a pretty good wrestler. So, it’s just been a part of my entire family. That’s how I got into it.”

Rafe has had to work hard to get on the mat for much of his life. He’s undergone over half a dozen surgeries to correct issues in his heart and eyes.

Rafe’s first procedure — a pulmonary valve removal — came when he was an infant. A few years later, he had to have an artificial valve surgically implanted.

The valve ultimately didn’t work properly. To correct the issue, surgeons put a Melody Valve in his heart.

Melody Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves are used to replace blocked or leaky artificial valves, according to the Children’s Hospital Colorado website. Melody valves were not commercially available until 2006, per the National Library of Medicine.

Rafe went through his most recent heart surgery in eighth grade. He was diagnosed with a blood infection in his heart in October 2018.

Initially, Rafe thought he would rebound from the infection quickly if he took his medications as prescribed. In December 2018, he lost out on his entire eighth-grade campaign when his care team told him he’d need another heart procedure.

Doctors have operated on Rafe’s eyes four times to fix problems he’s had with his vision. He’s had glasses since he was a little over one year old.

Rafe does not use contacts when he wrestles — even though Jeana wishes he would so he could see better while he competes.

“He wears the glasses,” Jeana said. “I always question if we should get contacts for him to wrestle with so he can see a little better. He says he can see good enough on the mat and that he doesn’t need that.”

Rafe’s heart condition has prevented him from playing many contact sports like football. High velocity impacts are more dangerous for him than regular athletes.

Because wrestling doesn’t feature as many explosive hits as football, Rafe’s doctors have consistently cleared him to participate in the sport. Though, there were still some occasions where Rafe wasn’t healthy enough to get a green light from his cardiologist.

“Some years, we didn’t get the clearance at all — partially because of things going on in surgeries,” Jeana said. “I think we may have downplayed wrestling and the intensity of it to our cardiologist. He didn’t know as much about it, but we have verified that it would be pretty safe for (Rafe). It’s just sort of gone back and forth depending on what his health issues are that year.”

Rafe said it sometimes took him a year or longer to fully recover from some of the heart issues he’s faced. After his most recent procedure, doctors did not allow Rafe to run or lift anything heavier than a gallon of milk because such activities would strain his heart.

When he returned to school, he couldn’t carry his own backpack because it exceeded the maximum weight he was allowed to lift.

“That one hurt,” Rafe said of his eighth-grade heart surgery. “It hurts a lot. So, then you have to try and wait until you can actually be healthy again, to be cleared to go do stuff ... Then, you have to try and get all your strength back up and everything. So, it’s a lot of work. A lot of extra work you have to do to get back to where you were.”

Rafe, however, found ways to bend the rules after his last operation. He said he ran around the house before he was supposed to move that fast. Rafe returned to the mat in time for his freshman season. And he hasn’t had any major setbacks since.

Rafe is still limited by his condition in some ways. As a freshman, he competed at 106 pounds and only weighed 98.

Rafe has moved up multiple weight classes over the last three years, but he still has to pay close attention to his weight cut. Doctors don’t encourage him to drop extreme amounts of weight like some wrestlers do before each match.

“Of course, doctors don’t want him cutting much weight,” Jared said. “So, it’s always like ‘Oh, we probably can’t go much lower than (126). So, you know what, we have fun with it, work hard, and do our best.”

Rafe wrestled at 113 pounds last season and nearly qualified for the state tournament. He made it to the IHSAA District Tournament and finished fourth. Wrestlers that place first or second in their district tournament advance to state.

Rafe said his goal for this season is to make it back to districts and advance to the state tournament. He is currently 6-8 on the season and he recently finished fourth at the Chris Davis Invitational at Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank.

“I think I’m going to have to work hard, push through a lot of stuff,” Rafe said of his postseason aspirations. “I need to work a lot on my bottom defense and work on conditioning, mostly. Just need to keep my feet moving, I get caught flat-footed a lot.”

Four years removed from his last heart surgery, Rafe said he’s fearless and doesn’t think about his condition on the mat. Winning and reaching his goal are at the top of his mind, not his heart and eyes.

“I try not to worry about it,” Rafe said. “There might be some cases where I might, but I usually try not to think about it, just let it flow, just do what I can do. I try not to think anything about it. I try to live the best life I can and not worry about it.”