High School Wrestling Roundup: Clear Lake crowns two at NCC championships

HAMPTON – Clear Lake’s Max Currier and Kaleb Hambly each won individual titles Saturday at the North Central Conference championships in Hampton.

Currier pinned Fort Dodge St. Edmond’s Sam Myer in 4 minutes and 27 seconds to win at 132 pounds and improve to 25-2 on the season.

Hambly also won his 182-pound title by fall as he decked Gaige Allen of Humboldt in just 1:25 as he improved to 19-6.

Aiden Hippen dropped a 10-1 decision to Algona’s Tate Slagle in the 138 final.

The Lions also had five third-place finishers — Tyler LeFevre (145), Hayden Reick (170), Jake Trenary (195), Dylan Evenson (220) and Aaron Richtsmeier (285).

Hampton-Dumont-CAL had three champions as Jayson Stevens won at 106, Taylor Mahler at 145 and Carter Heilskov at 285. The Bulldogs also had Charlie Showalter take second at 126 and Cale Burmester was second at 195.

Webster City won the team title with 218.5 points. Clear Lake was fourth with 169.5, and H-D-C was fifth with 160.

West Hancock fifth at Herb Irgens: Teague Smith and Kellen Smith each won individual gold to highlight the Eagles performance at the 25-team, two-day, invitational in Ida Grove.

Smith beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ethan Skoglund, 4-1, to win at 120, while for the second time in two weeks Smith won a battle of the top-two ranked wrestlers at 152 in 1A.

One week after beating Don Bosco’s second-ranked Kyler Knaack in the Hudson Invitational, Smith did it again Saturday, 3-1, in sudden victory.

Creighton Kelly took second at 182 losing by fall to Garrett McHugh of SBL, while Kale Zuehl was second at 195 falling, 5-1, to Emmitt Fleshman of West Lyon.

David Smith was fourth at 220.

West Hancock finished with 144 points to finish fifth. Don Bosco of Gilbertville won with 271 points.

Lake Mills fifth in Greene: Wyatt Hanna pinned Aiden Hewitt of Wilton in 3 minutes and 31 seconds in the 220-pound title match to highlight the Bulldogs performance at the Doug Trees Invitational.

Hayden Helgeson took second at 120, and Lucas Oldenkamp was third at 106 as was Austin Stene at 145.

Lake Mills scored 95.5 points. Wilton won with 271, and Nashua-Plainfield was second with 233.5.

Girls’ WrestlingOsage wins at Colfax-Mingo: The Green Devils put seven wrestlers into the finals as they captured another team title Saturday by nearly doubling up runner-up Raccoon River-Northwest.

Osage finished with 244 points while RRNW scored 129.

Three Green Devils earned individual gold in the 20-plus team tournament. Jalynn Goodale pinned Nevada’s Ashlyn Leslie in 2:10 to win at 110, while Maddie Swenson followed with a 7-1 decision over Aaleyah McMaster of West Des Moines Valley in the 115-pound title match.

Leah Grimm pinned Emmalyn Buchman of Colfax-Mingo in 5:19 to win at 170.

Alexis Kolbet at 105, Melanie Bruesewitz at 125, Aubrey Chapman at 145 and Emma Schipper at 235 all finished second.

Top-ranked Gable Hemann lost a 6-2 decision to second-ranked Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River in the semifinals at 100. Hemann went on to finish third.

West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher claimed the 125 pound title with a 1 minute and 22 second fall over Bruesewitz. The Warhawks also got a third place from Preslee Dickman at 120 and Joslyn Bordwell was third at 155.

Decorah Winter Tournament: The North Central Trailblazers took third, and Mason City was fifth at the 15-team Decorah Winter girls’ wrestling tournament Saturday.

The Trailblazers tied Sumner-Fredericksburg for third with 128 points, while the Riverhawks scored 122. Waverly-Shell Rock was first with 241, and Decorah was second with 236.

The Trailblazers were led by Mariah Michaels who won the 100-pound individual crown. Michaels, ranked eighth, pinned fifth-ranked Mia Kurth of Waukon in 4:40 to earn the title.

NCT also got a second place from Emma Hall at 110, and Mya Peterson was fourth at 140.

Mason City’s Layla Phillips, ranked-eighth, pinned fourth-ranked Hillary Tranor of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 3:14 to win at 105.

Kyleigh James was second at 140, while Kamina Munson (115), Alexis Hoeft (130) and Taryn Boehmer (190) were third. Kallie Gibbons took fourth at 145.

Summaries

Girls’ wrestling

Decorah Winter Tournament

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 241, 2. Decorah 236, 3. North Central Trailblazers, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Tie) 128, 5. Mason City 122, 6. Crestwood 102, 7. South Winneshiek 84, 8. North Fayette-Valley 82, 9. Waukon 76, 10. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 70, 11. MFL Mar Mac 60, 12. AGWSR 52, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 51, 14. Postville 33, 15. Oelwein 25.

Championship matches

100 – Mariah Michaels (NCT) pinned Mia Kurth (Waukon), 4:40.

105 – Layla Phillips (MC) pinned Hillary Trainor (S-F), 3:14.

110 – Round robin – 1. Josseline Hageman (SW), 2. Emma Hall (NCT)

115 – Dulce Lopez (Post) pinned Cameryn Judisch (S-F), 3:30.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) pinned Brinley Meier (WSR), 5:27.

125 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crest), 1:23.

130 – Lily Stough (WSR) pinned Ashley Bjork (Decorah), :57.

135 – Anastasia Simon (Decorah) dec. Mackenzie Bachman (MFL), 6-4.

140 – Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) pinned Kyleigh James (MC), 1:09.

145 – Haidyn Snyder (WSR) dec. Ali Russler (NHTV), 4-3.

155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Mairi Sessions (Decorah), :55.

170 – Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), :44.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (SW) pinned Kylie Willems (AGWSR), 1:49.

235 – (Round Robin) – Madison Hinrichs (WSR).

Third-place matches

100 – Amber Hoth (WSR) pinned Eva Sebastian (Crest), 3:32.

105 – Chloe Sheffield (Dec) pinned Kara Kennedy (Crest), 2:46.

115 – Kamina Munson (MC) pinned Ryan Reams (NP)

120 – Kaydn Meyer (SW) pinned Mae Wedemeier (S-F), 5:26.

125 – Isabel Christensen (S-F) pinned Claire Koester (NFV), 3:34.

130 – Alexis Hoeft (MC) pinned Ella Pitz (S-F), 1:07.

135 – Leslie Graves (NFV) pinned Evie Wagner (WSR), 3:23.

140 – Keira Myers (NHTV) pinned Mya Peterson (NCT), 2:25.

145 – Lauren Luzum (Decorah) dec. Kallie Gibbons (MC), 7-0.

155 – Kamryn Stines (Decorah) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crest), :33.

170 – Karissa Oldenberger (WSR) dec. Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV), 2-1.

190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) dec. Skyla Jevne (Decorah), 2-1.

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

Team Standings: 1. Osage 244, 2. Raccoon River-Northwest 129, 3. Mid-Prairie 112.5, 4. Pella 107, 5. West Fork 102, 6. Nevada 100, 7. West Des Moines Valley 99, 8. Colfax-Mingo 98, 9. Iowa Valley 87, 10. BGM 77, 11. Ballard 71, 12. WACO 63, 13. Ankeny 60, 14. Ames 50, 15. Highland 32, 16. Wapello 31, 17. Boone and Norwalk 28, 19. Newton 27, 20. Southeast Warren 25, 21. Chariton 15.

100 – Katie Biscoglia (RRNW) pinned Gabi Robertson (MP), 2:59.

105 – Liv Halfpap (RRNW) dec. Alexis Kolbet (Osage), 5-0.

110 – Jalynn Goodale (Osage) pinned Ashlyn Leslie (Nevada), 2:10.

115 – Maddie Swenson (Osage) dec. Aaleyah McMaster (WDMV), 7-1.

120 – Calista Rodish (RRNW) pinned Allison Baker (Ballard), 1:53.

125 – Autumn Stonecypher (WF) pinned Melanie Bruesewitz (Osage), 1:22.

130 – Noel Boettger (Ballard) dec. Jasey Olson (Pella), 7-0.

135 – Cadence Bushong (WDMV) pinned Ellie Brenneman (MP), :56.

140 – Chloe Etten (BGM) pinned Grace Conway (MP), 1:07.

145 – Emma Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Aubrey Chapman (Osage),:42.

155 – Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) dec. Raelene Hawkins (Iowa Valley), 5-4.

170 – Leah Grimm (Osage) pinned Emmalyn Buchman (CM), 5:19.

190 – Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) dec. Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley), 4-0.

235 – Emma Cook (CM) pinned Emma Schipper (Osage), :40.

Boys’ Wrestling

North Central Conference Tournament

Team standings: 1. Webster City 218.5, 2. Humboldt 189, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 173.5, 4. Clear Lake 169.5, 5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 160, 6. Algona 151, 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 46, 8. Iowa Falls-Alden 21.

Championship matches

106 – Jayson Stevens (HDC) dec. Linden Phetzoumphone (WC), 4-2 SV.

113 – Cycler Cirks (Humboldt) maj. dec. Jacob Zabka (Algona), 11-0.

120 – Carson Doolittle (WC) pinned Tyce Clarken (Hum), 3:15.

126 – Barrett Morgan (Algona) dec. Charlie Showalter (HDC), 5-1.

132 – Max Currier (Clear Lake) pinned Sam Myer (FDSE), 4:27.

138 – Tate Slagle (Algona) dec. Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake), 10-1.

145 – Taylor Mahler (HDC) dec. Caleb Seaba (CGD), 4-3.

152 – Jase Goodell (Hum) dec. Cale Kirstein (CGD), 9-8.

160 – Ty Gargano (Hum) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 5-2.

170 – Austin Mason (WC) pinned Landon Halverson (Hum), 1:50.

182 – Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) pinned Gaige Allen (Hum), 1:25.

195 – CJ Hisler (WC) pinned Cael Burmester (HDC), 1:22.

220 – Jaxon Cherry (WC) pinned Ashtin Willms (CGD), :55.

285 – Carter Heilskov (HDC) pinned Landon Griffin (WC), 2:48.

Doug Trees Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Wilton 271, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 233.5, 3. Wapsie Valley 144, 4. Logan-Magnolia 139, 5. Lake Mills 95.5, 6. Tipton 81, 7. North Butler/Clarksville 59.5, 8. BCLUW-SH 34, 9. Rockford 25.

Championship matches

106 – Jayden Rinken (NP) dec. Mason Shirk (Wilton), 6-4.

113 – Round Robin: 1. Austin Etzel (Wilton). 2. Nic Brase (NP).

120 – Gabriel Brisker (Wilton) dec. Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills), 6-2.

126 – Garrett Rinken (NP) dec. Corbin Reisz (Lo-Ma), 6-2.

132 – Tanner Arjes (NBC) pinned Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton), :28.

138 – Kanen Decker (Wapsie) mff over Trae Hagen (Wilton).

145 – Hayden Hill (Wilton) dec. Devon Blanchard (NP), 9-4.

152 – Round Robin: 1. Garrett Burkle (Wilton). 2. Jackson Carey (NP).

160 – Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) tech fall over Owen Milder (Wilton), 19-4.

170 – Titus Evans (NP) pinned Gatlin Rogers (Wilton), :52.

182 – Kaden Shirk (Wilton) dec. Cannon Joerger (Wapsie), 6-0.

195 – Round Robin: 1. Aiden Sullivan (NP). 2. Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie).

220 – Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) pinned Aiden Hewitt (Wilton), 3:31.

285 – Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) dec. Sean May (BCLUW-SH), 4-3.

Herb Irgens Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 271, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 216.5, 3. Carroll 171, 4. Tonganoxie 155.5, 5. West Hancock 144, 6. Jesup 123, 7. Okoboji 91.5, 8. Solon 82.5, 9. Pocahontas 82, 10. West Lyon 76, 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 73, 12. Woodbury Central 69, 13. Kingsley-Piersen 66, 14. Sioux Center 60.5, 15. Sibley-Ocheyedan 50, 16. Akron-Westfield 48, 17. Western Christian 44, 18. East Sac County 38, 19. OABCIG 37, 20. Southeast Valley 29, 21. Lawton-Bronson 26, 22. Ridge View 26, 23. Audubon 14, Cherokee 14, 25. Woodbine 5.

Championship matches

106 – Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) dec. Cooper Hinz (Jesup), 3-1.

113 – Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) dec. Caleb Swedin (GTRA), 9-2.

120 – Teague Smith (West Hancock) dec. Ethan Skoglund (SBL), 4-1.

126 – Cael Nelson (Carroll) dec. Jadyn Freidrichs (AW), 5-0.

132 – Braeden Moore (Tonga) pinned Bo Koedam (SBL), 1:31.

138 – Myles McMahon (DB) dec. Charlie Veit (ESC), 3-0.

145 – Cooper Ludwig (Carroll) dec. Ty Koedam (SBL), 6-2.

152 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) dec. Kyler Knaack (DB), 3-1, SV.

160 – Andrew Kimball (DB) pinned Jireh Gallegos (Carroll), 4:24.

170 – Colton Brusven (Tonga) dec. Jacob Thiry (DB), 5-2.

182 – Garrett McHugh (SBL) pinned Creighton Kelly (West Hancock), 2:39.

195 – Emmitt Fleshman (WL) dec. Kale Zuehl (West Hancock), 5-1.

220 – Jared Thiry (DB) technical fall over Hunter Benedict (Tonga), 25-10.

285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Colton Wieland (Carroll), 1:30.