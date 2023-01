High School Wrestling: Regional Dual Assignments released

Prep boys

Regional Duals (Jan. 31)

6 p.m.

Class 3A

At Southeast Polk, Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest, winner vs. SEP

At Waverly, Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Western Dubuque, winner vs. WSR

At Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott, winner vs. Bettendorf

At Ankeny, Bondurant-Farrar vs. Iowa City High, winner vs. Ankeny

At West Des Moines Valley, Indianola vs. Norwalk, winner vs. WDMV

At Ankeny Centennial, Carlisle vs. WDM Dowling, winner vs. Centennial

At Marion, Dubuque Hempstead vs. Fort Madison, winner vs. Linn-Mar

At Johnston, Johnson vs. LeMars, winner vs. Fort Dodge.

Class 2A

At Osage, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona, winner vs. Osage

At Manchester, Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford, winner vs. West Delaware

At Sergeant Bluff, Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, winner vs. SBL

At Mount Vernon, Davenport Assumption vs. Prairie City-Monroe, winner vs. Mount Vernon

At Creston, Glenwood vs. Albia, winner vs. Creston

At Webster City, Crestwood vs. Carroll, winner vs. Webster City

At Humboldt, Winterset vs. Ballard, winner vs. Humboldt

At Williamsburg, Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville, winner vs. Williamsburg

Class 1A

At Gilbertville, West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic, winner vs. Don Bosco

At Wilton, Interstate 35 vs. Belle Plaine, winner vs. Wilton

At Alburnett, MFL Mar-Mac vs. Jesup, winner vs. Alburnett

At Nashua, Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas, winner vs. Nashua-Plainfield

At Emmetsburg, West Sioux vs. Kingsley-Pierson, winner vs. Emmetsburg

At Logan-Magnolia, West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley, winner vs. Lo-Ma

At Moville, Hinton vs. Missouri Valley, winner vs. Woodbury Central