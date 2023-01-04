High School Wrestling: Osage's Fox taking his talents to Northern Iowa

OSAGE – Highly-coveted wrestling recruit Nick Fox of Osage has made his college choice after announcing he committed to wrestle for former Green Devil Doug Schwab at Northern Iowa, Wednesday.

Perhaps the top remaining senior recruit in the state of Iowa, Fox is a big get for the Panthers.

"I am extremely excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Northern Iowa!" Fox posted on Instagram. "I am so excited for this opportunity and would like to thank everyone that has helped me get to this point in my career! Go panthers!!"

There was strong interest for Fox, but he narrowed down his choices to Iowa State and UNI quickly.

“Quite a few schools talked to me but I wanted to stay in state so I narrowed it down pretty quick,” Fox said. “I like coaching staff and the environment at UNI.

“It is kind of nice to relax and know where I am going now and not worry about coaches still recruiting me during the season.”

Fox has built an impressive resume in his first three seasons at Osage.

After reaching the state finals as a freshman (120) and sophomore (145), he broke through last February with a 7-2 win over Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the 160-pound state final.

And, Fox has done it on the national stage.

Two years ago, he was a double all-American at USA Wrestling Junior Nationals in Fargo in 2021 earning those honors in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman. He repeated as a Greco all-American this past summer while also winning three freestyle matches.

So far this winter, Fox is 20-1 with 17 falls and a major decision.

Fox is now the fourth in-state recruit to join UNI’s 2023 class joining Nashua-Plainfield’s Garret Rinken, CJ Walrath of Burlington Notre Dame and Lisbon’s Brandon Paez.

Fox is seeking to become the third Osage wrestler in program history to reach four state finals matching four-time state champion Mark Schwab and three-time champion Trent Goodale.

Fox frequently walks by Osage’s Hall of Fame wall and it reminds him how special of place it is to wrestle.

“The wall…you see the multi-time state champs, you see the Schwabs on there…it is pretty cool to be part of that history,” Fox said.

With another state title this February, Fox would become just the seventh Green Devil to win multiple titles joining Olympic Silver Medalist Gerald Leeman (3), Albert Leeman (2), Harry Horn (2), Dave Malecek (2), Schwab (4), and Goodale (3).

Fox and Green Devils will test themselves at the prestigious Clash at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin Friday and Saturday.

Fox says Green Devils mindset is like his own when it comes to finding competition.

“Always going out to find the best and whether you win or lose it will help out in the long run,” Fox said.

Osage opens with Rochester Mayo Friday at 4 p.m. as the top seed in one of the brackets. A victory would advance the Green Devils into a semifinal match against either Prairie Du Chien, Wis. or Apple Valley, Minn.