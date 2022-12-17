High School Wrestling: Osage meets challenge, snares Battle of Waterloo championship

WATERLOO – The script tells a story that everyone wants to hear.

How a wrestling tournament unfolds never goes to script and that certainly was the case Saturday as a champion was determined at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo Dual tournament.

In the end, the script titled in the Osage Green Devil’s favor.

After Ankeny, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock all went 2-1 in the championship pool, the Green Devils were crowned champions by criteria.

The fourth criteria…least individual penalty points issued against. Osage had zero.

“Not exactly,” Green Devil head coach Brent Jennings said when asked that is how he would’ve written it. “Heartbreaker against Ankeny, we just gave up too many falls. But to comeback and wrestle Waverly tough…

“Just proud of our kids. They did a bang up job. Again we have some horses. We got a great lineup. We still have somethings to accomplish and do yet before the season is over, but it was fun to come in here and get this before Christmas.”

After going 3-0 Friday to earn its first ever appearance in 12 tries at the Battle of Waterloo, the Green Devils opened with a 40-20 victory over 1A top-ranked Don Bosco.

But it its matchup with Ankeny, the Green Devils gave up five falls and lost, 37-36. In order to win, Osage was going to have to bounce back quickly and beat the defending Class 3A state dual champions.

Sparked by an early huge upset win by Tucker Stangel over Bas Diaz at 152, 4-3, the Green Devils traded big blows with th Go-Hawks.

“That was huge, that turned the momentum of the whole dual,” Osage junior Anders Kittleson said.

WSR led 19-16 when attrition hurt the Go-Hawks. Battling illness for the past two weeks, several WSR wrestlers weren’t at 100 percent during the weekend and eventually their energy was zapped and the Go-Hawks forfeited at 106 and 120.

WSR beat Don Bosco (38-25) and Ankeny (36-28) in its first two duals.

“I thought overall we had a pretty good weekend,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We gave up 12 points in the last couple of duals in forfeits, but we gave ourselves chances to win so I’m really proud of our kids.

Victories by Blake Fox and KIttleson at 126 and 132 sealed Osage’s 35-31 win over WSR.

Then the two teams waited for Ankeny and Don Bosco to finish and after the Hawks won, criteria had to be evaluated and the Green Devils were awarded the championship belt.

“This is something we wanted and got, but just is a stepping point to becoming state champs,” Kittleson said. “We did everything we could and we came out on top. It is definitely a breaking point giving us a lot of confidence heading into Christmas break.”

Jennings was impressed all-around by his team.

“Some of our younger kids are feeding off the older kids,” he said. “We have good leadership from kids who have done it. Everybody is trying to pull everyone along and realize it is a team effort at some of these events.”

And Jennings said meeting this challenge is advantageous heading into the winter break, but warned his team more challenges are coming.

The Green Devils will head to the Clash, were several national powers will be for another strong dual tournament the first of January, and then in late January, Osage is scheduled to face Minnesota giants – Simley, St. Michael-Albertville and Jackson Country … three teams ranked No. 1 in 3A, 2A and 1A in Minnesota.

“We have some big meets that will challenge our kids,” Jennings said.