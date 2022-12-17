 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Wrestling: Osage meets challenge, snares Battle of Waterloo championship

Watch now: Osage’s Anders Kittleson on winning Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO – The script tells a story that everyone wants to hear.

How a wrestling tournament unfolds never goes to script and that certainly was the case Saturday as a champion was determined at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo Dual tournament.

In the end, the script titled in the Osage Green Devil’s favor.

After Ankeny, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock all went 2-1 in the championship pool, the Green Devils were crowned champions by criteria.

The fourth criteria…least individual penalty points issued against. Osage had zero.

“Not exactly,” Green Devil head coach Brent Jennings said when asked that is how he would’ve written it. “Heartbreaker against Ankeny, we just gave up too many falls. But to comeback and wrestle Waverly tough…

“Just proud of our kids. They did a bang up job. Again we have some horses. We got a great lineup. We still have somethings to accomplish and do yet before the season is over, but it was fun to come in here and get this before Christmas.”

After going 3-0 Friday to earn its first ever appearance in 12 tries at the Battle of Waterloo, the Green Devils opened with a 40-20 victory over 1A top-ranked Don Bosco.

But it its matchup with Ankeny, the Green Devils gave up five falls and lost, 37-36. In order to win, Osage was going to have to bounce back quickly and beat the defending Class 3A state dual champions.

Sparked by an early huge upset win by Tucker Stangel over Bas Diaz at 152, 4-3, the Green Devils traded big blows with th Go-Hawks.

“That was huge, that turned the momentum of the whole dual,” Osage junior Anders Kittleson said.

WSR led 19-16 when attrition hurt the Go-Hawks. Battling illness for the past two weeks, several WSR wrestlers weren’t at 100 percent during the weekend and eventually their energy was zapped and the Go-Hawks forfeited at 106 and 120.

WSR beat Don Bosco (38-25) and Ankeny (36-28) in its first two duals.

“I thought overall we had a pretty good weekend,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We gave up 12 points in the last couple of duals in forfeits, but we gave ourselves chances to win so I’m really proud of our kids.

Victories by Blake Fox and KIttleson at 126 and 132 sealed Osage’s 35-31 win over WSR.

Then the two teams waited for Ankeny and Don Bosco to finish and after the Hawks won, criteria had to be evaluated and the Green Devils were awarded the championship belt.

“This is something we wanted and got, but just is a stepping point to becoming state champs,” Kittleson said. “We did everything we could and we came out on top. It is definitely a breaking point giving us a lot of confidence heading into Christmas break.”

Jennings was impressed all-around by his team.

“Some of our younger kids are feeding off the older kids,” he said. “We have good leadership from kids who have done it. Everybody is trying to pull everyone along and realize it is a team effort at some of these events.”

And Jennings said meeting this challenge is advantageous heading into the winter break, but warned his team more challenges are coming.

The Green Devils will head to the Clash, were several national powers will be for another strong dual tournament the first of January, and then in late January, Osage is scheduled to face Minnesota giants – Simley, St. Michael-Albertville and Jackson Country … three teams ranked No. 1 in 3A, 2A and 1A in Minnesota.

“We have some big meets that will challenge our kids,” Jennings said.

Saturday’s results

Championship Pool

Osage 40, Don Bosco 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Ankeny 28

Ankeny 37, Osage 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 38, Don Bosco 25

Osage 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 31

Ankeny 36, Don Bosco 25

Tournament champion: Osage

Pool 2

West Delaware 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 23

West Des Moines Valley 39, Linn-Mar 30

Linn-Mar 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21

West Des Moines Valley 41, West Delaware 26

West Des Moines Valley 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 11

Linn-Mar 51, West Delaware 24

Pool winner: Valley

Pool 3

Crestwood 39, Nashua-Plainfield 34

Indianola 38, Assumption 26

Crestwood 35, Indianola 33

Nashua-Plainfield 54, Assumption 24

Assumption 38, Crestwood 37

Nashua-Plainfield 35, Indianola 18

Pool winner: Crestwood

Pool 4

Alburnett 44, Independence 30

Pleasant Valley 34, North Scott 25

Alburnett 43, Pleasant Valley 27

Independence 46, North Scott 24

Alburnett 43, North Scott 31

Pleasant Valley 37, Independence 30

Pool winner: Alburnett

Pool 5

Iowa City High 39, Wapsie Valley 28

Clarion-Golfield-Dows 36, Sioux City Heelan 30

Iowa City High 55, Sioux City Heelan 18

Wapsie Valley 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28

Wapsie Valley 42, Sioux City Heelan 29

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Iowa City High 28

Pool Winner: Wapsie Valley (Criteria)

Pool 6

Western Dubuque 52, New Hampton-TV 20

Cedar Falls 47, Lisbon 30

Western Dubuque 42, Cedar Falls 28

New Hampton-Turkey Valley 48, Lisbon 33

Western Dubuque 44, Lisbon 30

Cedar Falls 45, New Hampton-TV 27

Pool Winner: Western Dubuque.

Pool 7

Columbus Catholic 42, Denver 37

Columbus 51, West 30

Denver 56, West 11

Pool winner: Columbus.

Pool 8

Charles City 38, Waterloo East 30

Waterloo East 48, Union 30

Union 36, Charles City 36, criteria

