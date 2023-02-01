High School Wrestling: Osage advances to fifth-straight state dual tournament

OSAGE – There was a lot of pent up energy inside the Osage Green Devil wrestling team Tuesday.

After having the Top of Iowa Conference championships cancelled Saturday, it had been nearly a week since Osage had taken the mat in a competition.

The Green Devils got their release in a Class 2A regional dual final at home Tuesday and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was the unfortunate opponent standing in their way.

Osage recorded eight pins and won 12 of 14 matches as it routed the Cowboys, 60-9, to reach its fifth-consecutive state dual championship and 13th overall.

The Green Devils will be the top seed Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville for the state duals.

“Losing conference Saturday and not being able to wrestle might have hurt us a little bit in my opinion,” Green Devil head coach Brent Jennings said. “Just from a pride standpoint being able to go wrestle. So our kids were hungry tonight and they were ready to go wrestle.”

C-G-D opened the evening with a 31-29 win over Algona to advance to face the Green Devils.

Anders Kittleson got Osage off to a great start recording eight takedowns in the first 60 seconds before pinning Jacob Ingebritson in 1 minute and 21 seconds at 132.

Tucker Stangel (145), Nick Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182), Cole Jeffries (195), Barrett Muller (220), Mac Muller (285) and Blake Fox (120) also recorded falls for the Green Devils.

“We wrestled really well,” Kittleson said. “It has been kind of a while since we been out wrestling, so I think we did good. But I think there are little things that we need to dial in the rest of the week because those little things are going to win us those state matches that maybe we aren’t supposed to win or those tight matches that could go either way.”

Osage has taken third in each of the last two state dual tournaments and the Green Devils feel they are the team to beat this weekend.

“I don’t think anybody can beat us. We are the best team in the state no matter what class,” Kittleson said. “We have proved it all year long. We are the favorites. We know it. Everybody knows it but it doesn’t mean a lot unless we show up and compete.

“I’m looking forward to it. The team is looking forward to it. We are excited.”

Jennings agrees that his squad is probably the favorite, and he says the primary reason is the Green Devils are a hard match up.

"Obviously this year we are pretty stacked," Jennings said. "We don't have too many holes. We got a good, solid lineup up and down and it makes it hard for people to switch around on us. You maybe able to move a guy up one weight maybe but not a couple because you are going to run into one of our stallions.

"It makes it easier for us to hold teams to where they are at weight class wise and they are going to have to beat us straight up."