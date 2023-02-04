CORALVILLE – Osage came to the Iowa state wrestling dual meets with one purpose…to win the Class 2A state title.

Saturday, the Green Devils dethroned four-time defending state champion West Delaware of Manchester, 37-28, and accomplished that mission while claiming the school’s fifth all-time state dual crown at Xtream Arena.

“Real happy with my kids,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “Real proud of them. They did a good job.”

In the finals, the Green Devils won four of the first five matches including big head-to-head ranked match-ups at 152 and 160. Chase Thomas downed Brent Yonkovic, 3-2, and Max Gast followed suit with a 3-2 win over Logan Peyton.

“Gast and Thomas…those were big matches against a couple of their horses, but our guys did what they needed to do at those weights,” Jennings said. “We knew we were going to get some bonus points at a couple of weights, didn’t get the pin in a couple of others and that made it a little closer, but we did it.”

Then Nick Fox scored a 11-second pin over Cruz Timmerman at 170 to make it 17-3. The Hawks pulled to within 17-13 and then 29-28 after back-to-back pins by Brayden Maury and Carson Less at 113 and 120.

But Blake Fox won at 126 and Anders Kittleson delivered the championship with a 3 minute and 1 second pin of Ryan Hilby at 132 to seal the deal.

“If felt good to get that one,” Kittleson said. “It feels awesome. We knew it was going to be a war from the start, but we put in so much work in the room, we have wars in the room everyday…I just don’t think anybody can hang with us and we want out and proved that today.”

The Green Devils also won state titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.

Osage erased some demons in the semifinals with a 43-28 win over Mount Vernon. The Green Devil had lost in the semifinals in each of the last two years and three out of the last four.

“Mount Vernon has a good team, they are solid but a few more of our kids were just a little bit better so we were able to get the win,” Jennings said. “Proud of our guys. There were some great matches in that dual.

“Barrett Muller’s match was a good match. His opponent was the No. 1 seed in the 220 bracket last year. That was a good win for us.”

Muller’s 11-6 win over Clark Younggreen at 220 was one of two key matches Jennings said Osage needed to win.

The other came at 145 where Osage’s top-ranked Tucker Stangel major decisioned fifth-ranked Jackson Jaspers.

Kittleson had a fall at 132 to open the meet and the Green Devils also got falls from Nick Fox at 170, Ledger Nehls at 182, Mac Muller at 285 and Blake Fox at 120.

“Those were good match-ups against good, hard-nosed tough kids and we ended up coming out on top of both of those,” Jennings said. “We felt that was kind of a key to that dual.”

The Green Devils opened with a 52-18 win over Williamsburg.

West Delaware advanced with a 47-18 win over Webster City before beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 40-29, in the semifinals.

“We know what we are up against,” Jennings said. “We seen them quite a bit over the last few years. We know a quite a few of those kids and they know us.”

Don Bosco of Gilbertville won its third straight 1A title and 13th overall state dual crown with a 36-25 win over Wilton.

In 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock claimed its third straight with a 36-33 win over Southeast Polk.

