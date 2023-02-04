CORALVILLE – The semifinal jinx has been extinguished.

After falling the state dual championships in each of the last two years and in three out of the last four years, the Osage Green Devil finally crashed through to the Class 2A state finals Saturday at Xtream Arena.

With a 43-28 victory over Mount Vernon, Osage reached the finals for the first time since 2006 as the Green Devils were to chase four-time defending 2A state champion West Delaware of Manchester late Saturday night.

The championship match finished past the Globe-Gazette deadline. The match started at 8:30 p.m. Check the globegazette.com for a complete online story.

“Mount Vernon has a good team, they are solid but a few more of our kids were just a little bit better so we were able to get the win,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “Proud of our guys. There were some great matches in that dual.

“Barrett Muller’s match was a good match. His opponent was the No. 1 seed in the 220 bracket last year. That was a good win for us.”

Muller’s 11-6 win over Clark Younggreen at 220 was one of two key matches Jennings said Osage needed to win.

The other came at 145 where Osage’s top-ranked Tucker Stangel major decisioned fifth-ranked Jackson Jaspers.

Anders Kittleson had a fall at 132 to open the meet and the Green Devils also got falls from Nick Fox at 170, Ledger Nehls at 182, Mac Muller at 285 and Blake Fox at 120.

“Those were good match-ups against good, hard-nosed tough kids and we ended up coming out on top of both of those,” Jennings said. “We felt that was kind of a key to that dual.”

In each of the Green Devils last three semifinals appearances they went down to defeat. In 2019, Solon beat them, 48-22. In 2021 it was Crestwood that tripped them up, 39-31, and last year Independence upset them, 37-31. Osage went on to finish third in all three of those years.

The Green Devils opened with a 52-18 win over Williamsburg.

West Delaware advanced with a 47-18 win over Webster City before beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 40-29, in the semifinals.

“We know what we are up against,” Jennings said. “We seen them quite a bit over the last few years. We know a quite a few of those kids and they know us.”

This will be Osage’s sixth appearance in the 2A state finals. The Green Devils won titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006 and were runner-ups in 2002.

In Class 1A, two-time defending champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville was to face Wilton, while in Class 3A, two-time defending champion Waverly-Shell Rock, seeded third, is slated to face top-seeded Southeast Polk.