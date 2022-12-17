High School Wrestling: Mason City's DiMarco second, Forest City's Moore wins in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE – Mason City’s Kale DiMarco lost a one-point decision in the Don Miller Invitational 106-pound final Saturday.

Dimarco posted three falls, including one in 1 minute and 43 seconds over Algona’s Elijah Wilhite in the semifinals to reach the championship match.

In that match, Cale Vandermark of Ankeny Centennial won 4-3.

The Riverhawks took ninth in the tournament with 56.5 points.

Ethan Olsen was fourth at 152, and Kevin Carney took fifth at 132.

Forest City’s Kellen Moore remained perfect on the season by winning the 170-ppund title.

Moore improved to 12-0 with an 8-1 decision over Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown in the finals.

H-D-C second in Story City: The Bulldogs crowned four champions as they took second at the Jim Kinyon Norsemen Invitational Saturday.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL got individual crowns from Jayson Stevens at 106, Charlie Showalter at 126, Cael Burmester at 182 and Carter Heilskov at 285.

In the championship matches, Jayson Stevens pinned Judah Gurwell of Winterset in 3:12. Showalter topped Kasen Cochran of Winterset, 7-2. Burmester pinned Johnathan Edel of East Marshall in 2:40, and Heilskov capped it off with a 3:15 pin of Cole Sigler of Anamosa.

The Bulldogs also had Brody Strother take third at 120, Karter Janssen was third at 160, and Taylor Mahler was second at 145.

H-D-C finished second with 235.5 points. Winterset won with 270.

Saint Ansgar was sixth with 134.

The Saints were led by Regan Witt who took second at 170, and Christian Michels who was third at 126.

Girls' Wrestling

Preslee Dickman wins at Miller Invitational: West Fork’s Preslee Dickman pinned Decorah’s Rorie Weidow in 1:23 to win the 120-pound title at Fort Dodge’s Dick Miller Invitational.

Dickman went 4-0 with four pins, all in the first period en route to her victory.

Mason City’s Layla Phillips at 105 and Lila Sheehan at 110 each place second.

Phillips recorded a pair of falls, including one in 1:22 over Kiara Ruiz of Spencer in the semifinals before she lost by fall to Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Maya Humlicek in the championship match.

Sheehan won a hard-fought semifinal, 9-4, over Makayla Erpelding of Algona, before Humboldt’s Sophia Harris pinned her in the finals.

In the 130 third-place match, Mason City’s Alexis Hoeft pinned Clear Lake’s Rhi Youmans in 1:34. Also taking third was Kyleigh James at 145 as she edged Decorah’s Lauren Luzum, 6-4, in the third-place match.

Additionally, Mason City’s Kate Kotta was fifth at 120, Avery Peterson sixth at 125, Kallie Gibbons was fifth at 140 and Taryn Boehmer was third at 190.

Mason City finished fifth with 131.5 points, while West Fork was seventh with 99 and Clear Lake 13th with 2.

Other area athletes had strong tournaments.

West Fork’s Teaghan Bird was third at 110 as she pinned Nicole VanDerZwaag of Western Christian in 3:01. Warhawk Autumn Stonecypher was fourth at 125 as was Joslyn Bordwell at 155.

In the third-place match at 170, West Fork teammates squared off as Fernanda Ramirez won by fall over Harmoney Fessler.

Clear Lake’s Emery Hippen was sixth at 145.