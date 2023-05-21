ROCKWELL – Kale Petersen grew up with big dreams.

He wanted to be a Division I wrestler. Petersen didn’t care where or what school he wrestled in college for it just had to be Division I.

Last fall, Petersen announced he had committed to the University of Iowa fulfilling his dream, and earlier this month he officially signed with the Hawkeyes.

The three-time state champion from the Rockwell spoke with the Gazette last week.

“I always had a dream to wrestle at Division I, but it necessarily wasn’t just going to Iowa,” Petersen said. “So …signing the NLI (National Letter of Intent) did bring a sense of accomplishment.”

Petersen grew up attending schools in Rockford and Marble Rock, before beginning his high school career at West Fork in Sheffield.

He wrestled two seasons at West Fork winning the 106-pound 1A state title for the Warhawks in 2021, a year after missing most of his freshmen season recovering from a knee injury only to be cleared to wrestle for sectionals and eventually finishing sixth at state.

A combination of events in wrestling and at West Fork saw Petersen transfer to Greene County for his final two seasons of high school.

First, COVID forced his club coach, TJ Sebolt to move his operations out of Mason City and to a facility in Greene Country. Petersen and his parents would continue to make four hour round trips to train at the Sebolt Academy.

Additionally, numbers within the West Fork wrestling program dwindled. Therefore, a week before his junior year, Petersen said Sebolt asked him to live with him. Petersen and his parents then made the decision to transfer.

“It was a really hard decision,” Petersen said. “TJ asked me if I wanted to be great, and the answer was yes. So a week before school started I moved … I don’t think I unpacked my stuff for a long time after. But it was good for where I wanted to go and what I wanted to be … a Division I wrestler.”

Petersen won the 2A 120-pound title in 2022, beating two-time state champion Cam Phetzoumphone in the finals. Petersen won his third title in February with a 7-3 win over Anders Kittleson of Osage in the 132 pound 2A final to finish his career 111-9.

He was named the Dan Gable Class 2A Wrestler of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

As for Iowa, Petersen said it was the right fit.

He had taken a visit to Purdue, but in early September he visited Iowa and shortly afterwards committed cancelling visits to Minnesota and Nebraska.

“The Iowa coaches definitely made me feel like I was home and where I would want to be the next four years so I committed,” Petersen said.

Petersen said he projects to wrestle at 133 for the Hawkeyes.

“I was small my freshmen and sophomore years, you probably could say I was small for a 120 wrestler as junior and small at 132 this year,” Petersen. “I feel like I have a little growing left and have to grow into a 133 wrestler.”

As for the summer, Petersen is back home in Rockwell and hopes to work a lot of high school camps and says for high school coaches to hit him up on twitter (@kale_petersen) to see if he is available.

But first, Petersen has a date June 2-4 at the U20 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio. Petersen finished second at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas earlier this spring at 61kg qualifying him for the team trials.