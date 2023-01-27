High School Wrestling: Charles City's Oleson makes her mark with Super Regional title

DECORAH – Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson has wrestled for four years. She’s wrestled three times in the non-sanctioned girls’ state tournament.

All three of Oleson’s trips earned her zero state medals.

As she approached Friday’s Region 8 state qualifier at Luther College, Oleson was bound and determined to make her mark.

Going 3-0 with three falls, including a 44 second fall of Annaliese Arciniega of Osage in the 135-pound finals, Oleson made her mark on her senior season…and then she made her mark on Comet head coach Rob Pittman.

“I really wanted to prove this to myself,” Oleson said. “This is my fourth year of wrestling and I really didn’t feel like I had made a move or made my mark. So that is what I did today.”

Upon hearing the mat slap and her hand raised, the extremely excited Oleson bolted for Pittman in the Charles City and gave him a fierce hug and when she let go of the embrace, she had also bloodied her head coach.

“Oh my…I got him with my head gear,” Oleson blushed.

“It was crazy, she was coming to give me a hug, and she swung her arms around me, and the piece of metal on the strap hit me perfectly right where your skin is thinnest by your eye socket…she got me good,” Pittman laughed. “So proud of her. Totally worth it.”

Oleson along with two-time state champ, Lily Luft, who won at 130, and Ava Thompson at 235, headline a group of five Comets who qualified for next week’s state championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Morgan Maloy at 145 and Leah Stewart at 190 also qualified.

“Super excited,” Pittman said. “I would’ve love to have some more, but the people who didn’t make it got better and I’m more than confident that next year they are going to be able to do it. I think it went really, really well.”

It was a pretty great night for North Iowa girls’ wrestlers Friday at Luther.

Osage captured the Region 8 title with 243 points and qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, including champions – Gable Hemann (100), Jaylann Goodale (110), Maddie Swenson (115) and Leah Grimm (170).

Annaliese Arcineiga at 135 and Katelynn Huebsch at 140 each took second, while Alexis Kolbet took third at 105 and Emma Schipper was fourth at 235.

“When you come into it you want to get the perfect 14, right,” Osage head coach Ryan Fank said. “To be honest we had an opportunity for it. But eight girls punched their tickets…they did a heck of job. You look at the overall growth of our program and the 14 girls we brought today…I was proud up and down.”

Clear Lake’s Olivia Fausnaugh took third at 155, pinning Paige Howieson of Dubuque Hempstead in 2:51 to earn her a trip to state.

In Region 7, Mason City had a day to remember as the Riverhawks qualified seven to the state tournament, including individual champion Kyleigh James at 140.

James topped McKenzie Tollefson of Decorah, 3-0, in the finals.

“I came in like my opponents were trying to take something from me and I don’t like people stealing from me,” James said.

The Riverhawks got a second from Layla Phillips at 105 as she lost to defending state champion Jillian Worthen of Union of La Porte City in the finals.

Lila Sheehan took third at 110, Kamina Munson was third at 115, Alexis Hoeft was fourth at 130, Kallie Gibbons was third at 145 and Taryn Boehmer was fourth at 235 to round out the Riverhawks contingent of qualifiers.

“Pretty exciting to watch those girls go out there and claw their way into the state tournament,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said. “It was a fun day.”

The Riverhawks took third in the region with 163 points, finishing behind Decorah with 266 and 10 qualifiers and Anamosa with 191 and seven qualifiers.

West Fork had a pair of wrestlers qualify – Autumn Stonecypher at 125 and Joslyn Bordwell at 155. Stonecypher finished fourth, and Bordwell was third.

The North Central Trailblazers had two qualifiers – 100-pound champion Mariah Michels at 100 and Emma Hall who took second at 110.

Michels pinned Anamosa’s Emily Fritz in 1:59 to win her title.

Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27 Girls WR Regional Semi 10 Girls WR Regional 20 Girls WR Regional 21 Girls WR Regional 23 Girls WR Regional 25 Girls WR Regional 26 Girls WR Regional 27 Girls WR Regional 29 Girls WR Regional 32 Girls WR Regional 33 Girls WR Regional 34 Girls WR Regional 36 Girls WR Regional 37 Girls WR Regional 38 Girls WR Regional Final 2 Girls WR Regional Final 3 Girls WR Regional Final 6 Girls WR Regional Final 7 Girls WR Regional Final 8 Girls WR Regional Final 9 Girls WR Regional Final 10 Girls WR Regional Final 13 Girls WR Regional Semi 2 Girls WR Regional Semi 3 Girls WR Regional Semi 4 Girls WR Regional Semi 5 Girls WR Regional Semi 6 Girls WR Regional Semi 8 Girls WR Regional Semi 11 Girls WR Regional Semi 13 Girls WR Regional Semi 14 Girls WR Regional Semi 15 Girls WR Regional Semi 16 Girls WR Regional Semi 18 Girls WR Regional Semi 19 Girls WR Regional Semi 20 Girls WR Regional Semi 21