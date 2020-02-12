High school roundup: Osage wrestling advances to state dual championships

The Osage wrestling team advanced to the state dual championships next week after defeating Forest City and Crestwood on Tuesday at the Class 2A regional.
The Green Devils defeated Forest City 56-18, taking seven matches by fall, three by decision and one by technical fall.
Winning matches for Osage were: Keaton Muller (195) over Drake Freeman by fall in 1:16, Barrett Muller (220) over Carson Buffington by fall in 1:18, Skyler Wright (106) over Robay Birri by a 9-6 decision, Nicholas Fox (120) over Brock Moore by a 12-6 decision, Joe Sullivan (126) over Ethan Sesker by fall in 2:41, Averee Abben (132) over Austin Kirschbaum by fall in 5:28, Ryan Adams (138) over Kaleb Umbaugh by fall in 2:59, Joey Potter (145) over Hayden Hoffmeyer by fall in 2:22, Noah O'Malley (152) over Kristian Gunderson by a 2-1 decision and Zach Williams (160) over Cadin Fleener by a 22-7 technical fall in 5:24.
In their second match against Crestwood, the Green Devils won 36-28, taking four matches by decision and four by fall.
Winning matches for Osage were: Nicholas Fox over Carter Fousek by a 13-6 decision, Joe Sullivan over Matthew Slifka by fall in 2:37, Averee Abben over Bryce Shea by fall in 2:18, Noah O'Malley over Trent Pisney by a 3-0 decision, Zach Williams over Hunter Bye by a 6-4 decision, Spencer Mooberry (160) over Cameron Scheidel by fall in 0:25, Keaton Muller over Landen Schemmel by a 7-2 decision and Barrett Muller over Brenden Dixon by fall in 1:22.
Girls basketball
Ankeny Centennial 63, Mason City 39: The Mason City girls basketball team is 10-10 after a loss at home on Tuesday.
The Mohawks trailed by 10 points after the first quarter and continued to lose ground in each following quarter. Ankeny senior Meg Burns led the Jaguars' offense with 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers.
Mason City will play its final game of the regular season Friday at home against Fort Dodge.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35: The Cardinals finished their regular season with a win at home on Tuesday.
Leading the Eagles by four points after the first quarter, the Cardinals went on a 32-11 run in the second and third quarter to widen their lead and secure their eighth win of the season, bringing their record to 8-13 for the year.
Sophomore Chloe Frank led the Cardinal offense with 18 points, hitting 7-15 from the field including three 3-pointers. Senior Mykenzie Darg pulled down 12 of the Cardinals' 50 total rebounds.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play Clear Lake on Saturday in a regional game at Clear Lake.
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its third-straight loss Tuesday on the road in Waverly.
The Go-Hawks kept the Comet offense at bay in the first quarter, outscoring them 22-4. Junior Abbie Draper led the Go-Hawks onslaught with 26 points, who was perfect from the field shooting 11-11.
Charles City will close out their regular season Friday on the road against Decorah.
Boys basketball
Ankeny Centennial 97, Mason City 61: The Mason City boys basketball team was handed its 11th loss of the season Tuesday at home.
The Mohawks were within striking distance after the first quarter, but the Jaguars offense hit the gas in the next two quarters, outscoring Mason City 57-27 before the final frame.
Senior Jeffrey Skogen led the Mohawks with 17 points, hitting 7-14 from the field. Sophomore Corey Miner and senior Austin Richardson each had 12 points.
Mason City will play Fort Dodge at home on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44: The Charles City boys basketball team was handed its eighth loss of the season Tuesday at home.
Stats were not available from this game.
Charles City will play at Decorah on Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34: The Cardinals finished their regular season Tuesday with their 11th win of the year.
GHV jumped ahead early, leading the Eagles by 10 points after the first quarter. To start the second half, the Cardinals came out swinging, outscoring the visitors 23-5 to secure a healthy lead and the win.
Senior Landon Dalbeck led the Cardinals' offense with 26 points, hitting 10 of 18 from the field, including five 3-pointers.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play a district game Monday at home against Belmond-Klemme.
Clear Lake 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45: The Clear Lake boys basketball team improved to 18-2 after a win at home on Tuesday.
The Lions hit the ground running in the first half, leading the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first quarter. Clear Lake continued to dominate the Bulldogs in the second half, widening their lead to 15 points before the final frame.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL senior Drew Uhlenhopp and junior Jordan Severs each had 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Clear Lake will close out their season Tuesday at Algona. Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play at North Butler on Thursday.