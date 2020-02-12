High school roundup: Osage wrestling advances to state dual championships

The Osage wrestling team advanced to the state dual championships next week after defeating Forest City and Crestwood on Tuesday at the Class 2A regional.

The Green Devils defeated Forest City 56-18, taking seven matches by fall, three by decision and one by technical fall.

Winning matches for Osage were: Keaton Muller (195) over Drake Freeman by fall in 1:16, Barrett Muller (220) over Carson Buffington by fall in 1:18, Skyler Wright (106) over Robay Birri by a 9-6 decision, Nicholas Fox (120) over Brock Moore by a 12-6 decision, Joe Sullivan (126) over Ethan Sesker by fall in 2:41, Averee Abben (132) over Austin Kirschbaum by fall in 5:28, Ryan Adams (138) over Kaleb Umbaugh by fall in 2:59, Joey Potter (145) over Hayden Hoffmeyer by fall in 2:22, Noah O'Malley (152) over Kristian Gunderson by a 2-1 decision and Zach Williams (160) over Cadin Fleener by a 22-7 technical fall in 5:24.

In their second match against Crestwood, the Green Devils won 36-28, taking four matches by decision and four by fall.