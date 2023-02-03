Three North Iowa area wrestlers have qualified for the IGHSAU State Tournament Finals. Osage’s Gable Hemann, Mason City’s Layla Phillips and Charles City’s Lilly Luft will wrestle for titles at 100, 105, and 130 pounds, respectively.

This year’s state girls tournament is the first sanctioned by the IGHSAU, so each member of the trio has a shot at history.

“It’s been amazing,” Luft said. “I think that (girls’ wrestling) has grown immensely, not only in our school, but just across the state of Iowa. And to see all these girls’ take on a brand new sport is just so cool ... Then this year, to be part of the first sanctioned Iowa girls’ state tournament before I graduate is the coolest thing ever.”

Luft, who is the top seed at 130 pounds, beat Saydel’s Colbie Tenborg, 9-1, to advance to the finals. She’ll take on Vinton-Shellsburg’s Chloe Sanders, who is seeded second at her weight, in the finals.

No. 2 Hemann will face No. 1 Katie Biscoglia (49-0) of Raccoon River Northwest. Hemann has one fewer win than Biscoglia does this season. She also has two losses on her resume — one of which came to Biscoglia in 6-2 fashion at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament on Jan. 21.

“(I have to) battle, fight, give it my all,” Hemann said. “So, I’m going to do what I can and that should be enough because I want it.”

Phillips will face a familiar opponent in the finals — Union of LaPorta City’s Jillian Worthen. Phillips and Worthen are practice partners at Immortal Wrestling Club in Cedar Falls.

Worthen said she and Phillips practice against each other weekly. Typically, Immortal does not allow its high school wrestlers to take live reps during the season. Worthen and Phillips, however, tend to break the rules.

“Well, she’s gotten a couple takedowns,” Worthen said of her sparring sessions with Phillips. “We go hard. Sundays is like all live. But high schoolers don’t get to go live. Me and Layla still choose to go live and push each other for at least half of it.”

Phillips' last official loss to Worthen came in the 105-pound finals at IGHSAU Regional Qualifier 7 at Luther College in Decorah. Worthen pinned Phillips in one minute and 48 seconds.

Despite the result of her most recent match with Worthen, Phillips said she still has a chance to win tonight’s semifinals.

“I fare pretty well against her now,” Phillips said. “Obviously, I’ve gotten better and better throughout the summer. I feel like I’m able to beat her. I think I can. I know that I just have to put everything I have out there. We’ve wrestled a lot. It’s going to be a fun match.

Worthen said she and Phillips are friends off the mat. But tonight, that will not be the case while the pair is on the mat.

“I’ve wrestled friends before,” Worthen said. “It’s actually pretty easy to turn it off and on. Walk on the mat, I love her, but she’s not my friend. After, either win or lose, we’re going to hug it out and celebrate together. No matter who comes out on top, we’ve pushed each other to this point.”

Four other area wrestlers earned guaranteed spots on the podium during Session III — North Central’s Mariah Michels, Mason City’s Kyleigh James, Osage’s Jalynn Goodale and West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher.

James and Stonecypher both wrestled for seventh place. Stonecypher lost to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Eva Heise and placed eighth in the 125-pound bracket. James beat Wilton’s Kaydence Boorn to finish seventh at 140 pounds.

Michels was bounced from the 100-pound championship bracket by Biscoglia in the semifinals. She then won a consolation semifinal against Cedar Rapids Prarie’s Myah Rausch to earn a berth in a third-place match against Waukon’s Mia Kurth.

Like Michels, Goodale was eliminated from championship contention during the semifinals. She lost to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson via 8-7 decision.

Goodale won a 110-pound consolation semifinal match against Western Iowa’s Kacy Miller, 9-8, to earn a spot in a third-place match against S.W.A.T Valkyrie’s Adyson Lundquist.

Third-place, fifth-place, and championship matches will be contested during Session IV at 6 p.m. Friday night.