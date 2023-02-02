A mid-match injury didn’t keep Mason City girls’ wrestler Taryn Boehmer from beating Ottumwa’s Delilah Subsin.

Boehmer reached for her leg as she trailed, 2-1, forcing officials to temporarily halt the match. After a brief meeting with her coaches, Boehmer decided to continue wrestling. She went on to pin Subsin in 3:58.

Boehmer lost to Subsin two times during the regular season. She would’ve been eliminated from the tournament had she not defeated Subsin.

“I didn’t want to give up,” Boehmer said. “I wasn’t ready to be done.”

Boehmer’s teammates weren’t ready to go home either. All seven of the wrestlers Mason City brought to Coralville advanced to Session II.

Layla Phillips, a 105-pounder, and 140-pounder Kyleigh James moved on to Session II through the championship bracket. Boehmer, 110-pounder Lila Sheehan, 115-pounder Kamina Munson, 130-pounder Alexis Hoeft and 145-pounder Kallie Gibbons moved on via the consolation bracket.

Mason City is currently seventh in the team standings with 29 points.

“First round of the tournament, we kind of had some bad beats,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said. “In the second round, we talked about being tough. And that’s what they did. They grinded some really hard-fought matches out ... Just really happy about the progress we’ve made and fight they brought down here to Coralville.”

James won her first two championship matches by fall and will wrestle second-seeded Sarah Lewis of Centerville in the quarterfinals in Session II.

“She does a lot of the same things I do,” James said of Lewis. “She kind of headlocked into a cow-catcher there (in Session I), which is a lot of things I do. So, it’ll be interesting.”

Phillips will take on Lewis Central’s Maya Humlicek, who is seeded second at 105 pounds, in the quarterfinals. Phillips wrestled Humlicek at the Fort Dodge Invitational Finals in December. Phillips and Humlicek were tied, 4-4, late in the second period before Humlicek ultimately won the match via pin.

“She was winning the match and kind of got caught up and pinned,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said of his daughter’s December loss to Humlicek. “She’s excited for that match. She’s going one match at a time, but that’s one she was really hoping she would get. She’s pretty excited about that.”

Six of the eight wrestlers Osage brought to Xtream Arena are still alive. Heavyweight Emma Schipper and 140-pounder Katelynn Huebsch were eliminated from the tournament during the first round of wrestlebacks.

The Green Devils are in sixth place with 30 team points. Their leading scorers are 100-pound Gable Hemann and 110-pound Jalynn Goodale. Hemann and Goodale are seeded second and first, respectively, at their weights. The pair amassed a combined four pins in the first session.

Charles City advanced all five of its wrestlers to Session II. Lilly Luft, who is the No. 1 seed at 130 pounds, is the only Comet that is still alive in the championship bracket.

Two West Fork wrestlers moved on to Session II — 125-pound Autumn Stonecypher and 155-pound Joslyn Bordwell. Both Warhawks, however, dropped out of the championship bracket after Session I.

North Central also has two athletes with matches left to wrestle — Mariah Michels and Emma Hall. Michels — the No. 4 seed at 100 pounds — won her first two matches via pin. She’ll face 12th-ranked Greta Goodman of Ames in the championship quarterfinals when Session II begins at 5 p.m.

Hall will compete in the consolation bracket in Session II. Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman will be her first opponent.

Clear Lake’s lone state qualifier, Olivia Fausnaugh, was eliminated during the first session. She dropped her first two matches by a combined five points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.