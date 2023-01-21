High School Girls' Wrestling: NC Trailblazers third, Mason City fifth in Decorah

DECORAH – The North Central Trailblazers took third, and Mason City was fifth at the 15-team Decorah Winter girls’ wrestling tournament Saturday.

The Trailblazers tied Sumner-Fredericksburg for third with 128 points, while the Riverhawks scored 122. Waverly-Shell Rock was first with 241, and Decorah was second with 236.

The Trailblazers were led by Mariah Michaels who won the 100-pound individual crown. Michaels, ranked eighth, pinned fifth-ranked Mia Kurth of Waukon in 4:40 to earn the title.

NCT also got a second place from Emma Hall at 110, and Mya Peterson was fourth at 140.

Mason City’s Layla Phillips, ranked-eighth, pinned fourth-ranked Hillary Tranor of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 3:14 to win at 105.

Kyleigh James was second at 140, while Kamina Munson (115), Alexis Hoeft (130) and Taryn Boehmer (190) were third. Kallie Gibbons took fourth at 145.

Decorah Winter Tournament

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 241, 2. Decorah 236, 3. North Central Trailblazers, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Tie) 128, 5. Mason City 122, 6. Crestwood 102, 7. South Winneshiek 84, 8. North Fayette-Valley 82, 9. Waukon 76, 10. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 70, 11. MFL Mar Mac 60, 12. AGWSR 52, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 51, 14. Postville 33, 15. Oelwein 25.

Championship matches

100 – Mariah Michaels (NCT) pinned Mia Kurth (Waukon), 4:40.

105 – Layla Phillips (MC) pinned Hillary Trainor (S-F), 3:14.

110 – Round robin – 1. Josseline Hageman (SW), 2. Emma Hall (NCT)

115 – Dulce Lopez (Post) pinned Cameryn Judisch (S-F), 3:30.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) pinned Brinley Meier (WSR), 5:27.

125 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crest), 1:23.

130 – Lily Stough (WSR) pinned Ashley Bjork (Decorah), :57.

135 – Anastasia Simon (Decorah) dec. Mackenzie Bachman (MFL), 6-4.

140 – Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) pinned Kyleigh James (MC), 1:09.

145 – Haidyn Snyder (WSR) dec. Ali Russler (NHTV), 4-3.

155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Mairi Sessions (Decorah), :55.

170 – Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), :44.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (SW) pinned Kylie Willems (AGWSR), 1:49.

235 – (Round Robin) – Madison Hinrichs (WSR).

Third-place matches

100 – Amber Hoth (WSR) pinned Eva Sebastian (Crest), 3:32.

105 – Chloe Sheffield (Dec) pinned Kara Kennedy (Crest), 2:46.

115 – Kamina Munson (MC) pinned Ryan Reams (NP)

120 – Kaydn Meyer (SW) pinned Mae Wedemeier (S-F), 5:26.

125 – Isabel Christensen (S-F) pinned Claire Koester (NFV), 3:34.

130 – Alexis Hoeft (MC) pinned Ella Pitz (S-F), 1:07.

135 – Leslie Graves (NFV) pinned Evie Wagner (WSR), 3:23.

140 – Keira Myers (NHTV) pinned Mya Peterson (NCT), 2:25.

145 – Lauren Luzum (Decorah) dec. Kallie Gibbons (MC), 7-0.

155 – Kamryn Stines (Decorah) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crest), :33.

170 – Karissa Oldenberger (WSR) dec. Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV), 2-1.

190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) dec. Skyla Jevne (Decorah), 2-1.