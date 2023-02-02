Layla Phillips is heading to the IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament Semifinals. The Mason City 105-pounder upset second-seeded Maya Humlicek of Humboldt, 6-1, in the quarterfinal to move on.

Phillips’ win over Humlicek guarantees her a top-five finish regardless of how she wrestles on Friday.

“It’s really cool, and it’s really exciting,” Phillips said after her quarterfinal victory. “It’s super fun to be a part of this and just see the world of girls’ wrestling grow like this.

Phillips, who is seeded seventh at 105 pounds, is now just two wins away from becoming the first sanctioned state champion at her weight.

Phillips wrestled Humlicek at the Fort Dodge Invitational Finals in December. Phillips and Humlicek were tied, 4-4, late in the second period before Humlicek ultimately won the match via pin.

“I’ve been waiting to come back and wrestle her,” Phillips said. “I knew I was going to see her at state. I’m just glad I got the chance to wrestle her again and it turned out the way it did. It felt good.

Phillips will take on Bettendorf’s Taylor Strief in the semifinals tomorrow. Strief is the No. 6 seed at 105 pounds.

At the time of printing, the quarterfinal round of the state tournament was not complete. Check globegazette.com for real-time updates from Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Osage 100-pounder Gable Hemann and 110-pounder Jalynn Goodale both earned spots in the semifinals at their respective weights. No. 2 Hemann will wrestle No. 3 Mia Kurth of Waukon, and No. 1 Goodale will take on Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson — the No. 4 seed at 110 pounds.

“I’m pretty excited,” Hemann said. “I’m ready for another big day. It was a really good day today.”

Charles City's Lilly Luft also qualified for the seminfinal with a 9-0 win over Claire Brown of Iowa City High.

Session I Recap

A mid-match injury didn’t keep Mason City girls’ wrestler Taryn Boehmer from beating Ottumwa’s Delilah Subsin in Session I.

Boehmer reached for her leg as she trailed, 2-1, forcing officials to temporarily halt the match. After a brief meeting with her coaches, Boehmer decided to continue wrestling. She went on to pin Subsin in 3:58.

Boehmer lost to Subsin two times during the regular season. She would’ve been eliminated from the tournament had she not defeated Subsin.

“I didn’t want to give up,” Boehmer said. “I wasn’t ready to be done.”

Boehmer’s teammates weren’t ready to go home either. All seven of the wrestlers Mason City brought to Coralville advanced to Session II.

Layla Phillips, a 105-pounder, and 140-pounder Kyleigh James moved on to Session II through the championship bracket. Boehmer, 110-pounder Lila Sheehan, 115-pounder Kamina Munson, 130-pounder Alexis Hoeft and 145-pounder Kallie Gibbons advanced via the consolation bracket.

Mason City was in seventh in the team standings with 29 points at the end of Session I.

“First round of the tournament, we kind of had some bad beats,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said. “In the second round, we talked about being tough. And that’s what they did. They grinded some really hard-fought matches out ... Just really happy about the progress we’ve made and fight they brought down here to Coralville.”

James won her first two championship matches by fall and wrestled second-seeded Sarah Lewis of Centerville in the quarterfinals in Session II.

Six of the eight wrestlers Osage brought to Xtream Arena competed in Session II. Heavyweight Emma Schipper and 140-pounder Katelynn Huebsch were eliminated from the tournament during the first round of wrestlebacks.

The Green Devils were in sixth place with 30 team points when Session I concluded. Their leading scorers in the first session were Hemann and Jalynn Goodale. The pair amassed a combined four pins in the first session.

Charles City advanced all five of its wrestlers to Session II. Luft is the only Comet alive in the championship bracket after Session I. She won her first two matches of the event via pin.

Two West Fork wrestlers moved on to Session II — 125-pound Autumn Stonecypher and 155-pound Joslyn Bordwell. Both Warhawks, however, dropped out of the championship bracket after Session I.

North Central also has two athletes with matches left to wrestle — Mariah Michels and Emma Hall. Michels — the No. 4 seed at 100 pounds — won her first two matches via pin.

Clear Lake’s lone state qualifier, Olivia Fausnaugh, was eliminated during the first session. She dropped her first two matches by a combined five points.

Up next

Session III of the 2023 IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Action will stream live on watchighsau.com