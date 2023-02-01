High school girls' wrestling: Mason City sending seven to IGHSAU State Tournament

Jake Phillips didn’t know what to expect heading into his second year as head coach of the Mason City girls’ wrestling team. He just knew he wanted to build a family culture and help his wrestlers find their footing during the Riverhawks’ 2022-23 campaign.

Phillips had just three wrestlers on his team in 2021-22. Now, seven Mason City girls’ wrestlers are heading to the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned state tournament.

Riverhawk 105-pounder Layla Phillips, 110-pounder Lila Sheehan, 115-pounder Kamina Munson, 130-pounder Alexis Hoeft, 140-pounder Kyleigh James, 145-pounder Kallie Gibbons and 190-pounder Taryn Boehmer all advanced through IGHSAU Regional Qualifier 7 at Luther College in Decorah to earn spots in the state tournament at Xtream Arean in Coralville.

“The expectation at the beginning of the season was to build a family and focus solely on getting better,” Jake Phillips wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Those things have happened. I wouldn't have expected the growth some have seen. Coming into the tournament, I thought we had a shot at qualifying a good number of girls. They needed to go in and make it happen, and they did.”

James won her weight class in the Decorah Super Regional. She received a bye in the first two rounds of the tournament and won her quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall. In the finals, she beat Decorah’s McKenzie Tollefson via 3-0 decision.

James and Tollefson are seeded seventh and 11th in the state tournament bracket, respectively. The pair could meet up again in the state quarterfinals.

James — who is a member of Immortal Wrestling Club in Cedar Falls — finished the season with a 38-8 record.

The junior went out for wrestling for the first time last season. Despite that, Jake Phillips said he has reasonably high expectations for her this week.

“Big Kyle has made tremendous gains since last season on the back of hard work,” Phillips said. “140 was in one of the best brackets in the Region 7 Tournament. She refuses to back down or concede any match. At a state tournament, those can be dreaded matches. I expect Kyleigh to push the pace in her matches and compete to win the tournament.”

Layla Phillips is also seeded seventh in her weight class. The junior has multiple tournament wins and a 36-4 record to her name this season.

Layla Philips lost to Union of La Porte City defending state champion Jillian Worthen in the Super Regional Finals. Worthen is 23-0 this year, and she is the No. 1 seed at 105 pounds in the state tournament bracket.

Worthen and Layla Phillips, like James, are both members of Immortal Wrestling Club. Jake Phillips said that, because Layla and Worthen compete for the same club, they have wrestled numerous times.

“Worthen and Layla know each other well and have wrestled several times a week since last May,” Jake Phillips said. “They have good scraps and have helped each other grow a lot. Layla's mindset is one match at a time. With that in mind, she plans to put herself in position to win the state tournament. She seeks out the best competition and is looking forward to numerous tests over the weekend. If she stays focused in matches, I don't think there is a ceiling.”

Layla Phillips competed in the unsanctioned girls’ state tournament in 2021-22. But she’s not the only Riverhawk wrestler that has experience participating in larger tournaments.

Jake Phillips said he took his entire team to the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Coralville in December to make sure each of his wrestlers are comfortable competing in intense tournaments with big fields.

“I think having experience in big tournaments is crucial,” Jake Phillips said. “We have a couple girls that have been to a number of large tournaments in the past. All of our qualifiers competed at the Donnybrook at Xtream Arena earlier in the season. I think competing in a very competitive tournament at the same arena is an asset to the girls going into Thursday.”

Phillips, James, Hoeft, Sheehan, Munson, Gibbons and Boehmer will be among the 448 wrestlers to compete in the IGHSAU’s first sanctioned state tournament. And they’ll always be the first seven Mason City girls’ wrestlers to qualify for the event.

Even with their names already etched into school record books, the Riverhawks aren’t satisfied.

“I expect our girls to fight hard and lay it on the line,” Jake Phillips said “This is a very good state tournament, we need to stay focused on next — next point, next match, et cetera. We talked about qualifying being an accomplishment, but we can't be satisfied with that — go get more. We are taking a group of girls that intend to put themselves on the podium. I'm excited to watch some scraps and see how it unfolds.”

The IGHSAU State Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday and conclude Friday. Action will be live streamed on the IGHSAU’s website.