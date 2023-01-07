High School Girls' Wrestling: Mason City crowns five champs at Ames

AMES – Mason City crowned five champions to take second Saturday at the Ames’ Jack Mendenhall Girls’ Invitational.

The Riverhawks finished with 169 points, finishing just behind Ames (178).

Winning championships for Mason City were Layla Phillips at 105, Lila Sheehan at 110, Alexis Hoeft at 130, Kyleigh James at 140 and Taryn Boehmer at 190.

Phillips pinned Carroll’s Julia Kanne in 1 minute and 35 seconds in the 105 final. Sheehan followed with a 3:13 pin of Sunny McGowan of Carroll next at 110.

Hoeft captured her title by pinning Pella’s Jasey Olson in 1:52. James pinned Clear Lake’s Emery Hippen in 59 seconds in the 140 final, while Boehmer edged Elaine Babcock of Pella, 2-1, at 235.

Additionally, Kamina Munson was second at 115, and Kallie Gibbons was second at 145.