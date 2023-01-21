High School Girls' Wrestling: Green Devils crown three, claim Colfax-Mingo team title

Osage put seven wrestlers into the finals as it captured another team title Saturday by nearly doubling up runner-up Raccoon River-Northwest.

Osage finished with 244 points while RRNW scored 129.

Three Green Devils earned individual gold in the 20-plus team tournament. Jalynn Goodale pinned Nevada’s Ashlyn Leslie in 2:10 to win at 110, while Maddie Swenson followed with a 7-1 decision over Aaleyah McMaster of West Des Moines Valley in the 115-pound title match.

Leah Grimm pinned Emmalyn Buchman of Colfax-Mingo in 5:19 to win at 170.

Alexis Kolbet at 105, Melanie Bruesewitz at 125, Aubrey Chapman at 145 and Emma Schipper at 235 all finished second.

Top-ranked Gable Hemann lost a 6-2 decision to second-ranked Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River in the semifinals at 100. Hemann went on to finish third.

West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher claimed the 125 pound title with a 1 minute and 22 second fall over Bruesewitz. The Warhawks also got a third place from Preslee Dickman at 120 and Joslyn Bordwell was third at 155.

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

Team Standings: 1. Osage 244, 2. Raccoon River-Northwest 129, 3. Mid-Prairie 112.5, 4. Pella 107, 5. West Fork 102, 6. Nevada 100, 7. West Des Moines Valley 99, 8. Colfax-Mingo 98, 9. Iowa Valley 87, 10. BGM 77, 11. Ballard 71, 12. WACO 63, 13. Ankeny 60, 14. Ames 50, 15. Highland 32, 16. Wapello 31, 17. Boone and Norwalk 28, 19. Newton 27, 20. Southeast Warren 25, 21. Chariton 15.

100 – Katie Biscoglia (RRNW) pinned Gabi Robertson (MP), 2:59.

105 – Liv Halfpap (RRNW) dec. Alexis Kolbet (Osage), 5-0.

110 – Jalynn Goodale (Osage) pinned Ashlyn Leslie (Nevada), 2:10.

115 – Maddie Swenson (Osage) dec. Aaleyah McMaster (WDMV), 7-1.

120 – Calista Rodish (RRNW) pinned Allison Baker (Ballard), 1:53.

125 – Autumn Stonecypher (WF) pinned Melanie Bruesewitz (Osage), 1:22.

130 – Noel Boettger (Ballard) dec. Jasey Olson (Pella), 7-0.

135 – Cadence Bushong (WDMV) pinned Ellie Brenneman (MP), :56.

140 – Chloe Etten (BGM) pinned Grace Conway (MP), 1:07.

145 – Emma Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Aubrey Chapman (Osage),:42.

155 – Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) dec. Raelene Hawkins (Iowa Valley), 5-4.

170 – Leah Grimm (Osage) pinned Emmalyn Buchman (CM), 5:19.

190 – Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) dec. Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley), 4-0.

235 – Emma Cook (CM) pinned Emma Schipper (Osage), :40.