High School Girls' Wrestling: Clear Lake's Fausnaugh ready for 2023 state tournament

CORALVILLE -- Olivia Fausnaugh joined the Clear Lake girls’ wrestling team in 2021-22 to stay in shape for soccer season.

Fausnaugh ran cross country in the fall and hit the pitch in the spring but didn’t have a winter sport she was dedicated to until last year. That led to a recruiting battle for her services.

Emery Hippen, one of the Lions’ 155-pounders, and Bart Smith, the head coach of the Clear Lake girls’ basketball team both recruited Fausnaugh. Hippen needed a practice partner and Smith wanted to add another post player on his roster.

The 5-foot-11 Fausnaugh ultimately took Hippen up on her offer.

“Well, I kind of wanted to do a winter sport,” Fausnaugh said. “I was never really good at basketball — even though I’m tall. Emery was talking to me, just saying, ‘(former Lions’ wrestler) Chloe Williamson is going to leave here shortly. You’re closer to my weight, you should really consider going out for wrestling.’

“And I said, ‘You know, it’ll help me for soccer. It’ll get me stronger and faster for soccer.’”

Wrestling did more for Fausnaugh than make her a more athletic soccer player. She will be etched into statewide and Clear Lake High School record books on Thursday. Fausnaugh will be among the 448 wrestlers that will compete in the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned tournament.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Fausnaugh said. “Last year, the brackets were like 60-man brackets. I have to realize that it’s only 32 people, so there’s going to be some really good competition. It’s like a dog fight every time, probably. But it definitely feels good to be the first to do something.”

Fausnaugh qualified for the event by placing third at 155 pounds in IGHSAU Super Regional 8. She earned bonus points in four of her five matches and received the No. 20 seed for the state tournament.

Fausnaugh lost her only Super Regional match to AGWS’s Trinity Rotgers, who went on to win the event. Fausnaugh, who was pinned by Rotgers after more than five minutes of wrestling, said the match gave her confidence boost heading into the state tournament.

“We had a good match, in my opinion,” Fausnaugh said. “We went about all six minutes. She pinned me with about 20 seconds left, I would say. That kind of gave me some confidence because I didn’t expect myself to do that well against her. I thought I’d just get pinned right away.”

Fausnaugh added that her appearance in last season’s state tournament will only help her wrestle better this year.

She is seeded on the same side of the bracket as the likes of Rotgers, Southeast Polk's Skylar Slade (44-0) and Missouri Valley's Nicole Olsen (30-0). Fausnaugh will wrestle 13th-seeded Maddie Pulls of Fort Dodge in her first match of the tournament.

“To prepare, I’ve just been working with coach (Ray) McQueen at practice this week,” Fausnaugh said. “Recently, I’ve been switching up partners at practice just to get a different feel of what different girls will do.

“My expectation, I don’t know, I just want to win. I want to prove to everybody that I’m better than what I’m seeded. I just want to set an example for the future girls at Clear Lake.”

Fausnaugh initially planned to enroll at Iowa State University as a regular student before she began her senior wrestling season at Clear Lake. Now, she might reevaluate her plan to continue her wrestling career after high school.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Iowa State, just because I’m kind of set on my major,” Fausnaugh said. “Coach McQueen has been sending me some options, and I’ve been looking into them. I’ve always been set on Iowa State, but up until a month or two ago, I decided, maybe I could wrestle. Maybe a college would want me to wrestle there. So, I’m kind of up in the air right now about where I’m going to go.”

The 2023 IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville and stream live at watchighsau.com.