High School Girls' Wrestling: Charles City's Lilly Luft wins 100th match

WATERLOO – In an already historical career, Charles City’s Lilly Luft made history again.

With a 31 second pin in a 135-pound match against North Scott’s Bryn Stephens Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo, Luft became just the third Iowa girl wrestler to win 100 matches in her career.

Luft joins future Iowa teammate Felicity Taylor who did it for South Winneshiek High School and Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR, the very first IWOCA state champion.

But like all of the pioneers of girls’ wrestling in Iowa, which Luft is one of, she spent little time celebrating her accomplishment in the seconds and minutes after No. 100, but rather her focus was on her Comet teammates.

“I absolutely love celebrating my teammates wins more,” Luft said. “I think encouraging them…a lot of our team is new this year so seeing them and encouraging me in a sport I love so much and has given me so many opportunities in my life…I find so much more joy in celebrating them.”

While modest, Luft, did enjoy her moment briefly with a huge smile on her face as her accomplishment was announced over the Young Arena loudspeakers and she was given a round of applause, and then again after the match when she stood with her teammates holding a poster commemorating the achievement.

Luft said joining an elite list of Iowa high school wrestlers is special.

“I just shows all the hard work and dedication you put into the sport is paying off a little bit,” Luft said. “This is a goal I set my freshmen year to finally be accomplishing that my senior year is pretty cool.”

Luft added a second pin over Miley Walz of East Buchanan in her second match Saturday as Charles City went 0-2 losing to North Scott (45-36) and beating East Buchanan (34-27).

“I love it at the Battle of Waterloo,” Luft said. “This is our fourth year coming here and now it is a two-day tournament, I think it is cool that they are growing girls’ wrestling. We see a lot of good teams and it will get us ready for state.”

Luft added it is hard to believe her high school career is winding down as the first sanctioned Iowa High School State Tournament is just a month away.

Already a two-time state champion she hopes to add a third at Xtream Arena in Coralville where she was last week serving as an Ambassador for Team USA at the 2022 World Cup which featured some of the biggest names in men’s and women’s wrestling in the world.

Luft was able to hang out with the American team and sit on its bench during the competition.

“That was such a cool experience,” Luft said. “ got to walk out with the team, help them with whatever they needed…getting to cheer them on, watch them warm up…it was super cool. It was definitely something I was glad I took advantage of the opportunity.”

The fact that this is her final go round with the Comets, Luft admits, hasn’t really set in completely.

“Putting it into perspective that this is my last Battle of Waterloo is something that is sad, but also amazing,” Luft said. “I’m excited for college, take that next step and go to the next level, but I’m excited for the rest of my senior year.

“So far it has gone really well. We as a team are still getting things done. Obviously there are a lot of little things to work on, always will be, but it is just focusing in on those little details and then being ready go show everybody what is up in February.”

Luft is one of two girls to hit the 100 win plateau this month as Southwest Valley’s Aly Lundquist, a University of Sioux Falls commit, also reached the mark.