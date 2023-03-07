Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee kicked off the 2023 track season with a bang Monday. She won the girls' 200-meter dash at the A.D. Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls.

Brownlee posted a 26.57-second time. She beat Southeast Polk's Alexis Boord by a tenth of a second.

Brownlee's teammate, Addison Doughan, also recorded a top-10 finish. Doughan placed seventh in the 1,500-meter with a 4:59.44 time.

Doughan also helped Clear Lake's 4x400-meter relay team finish 16th. Lauren Englin, Anna Feuerbach, Rebekah Steinbron and Doughan finished the event in 4:29.90.

The Lions' 4x800-meter relay squad — which features Feuerbach, Steinbron, Englin and Emily McLaughlin — placed 15th with a 10:43.83 time.

Mason City didn't finish far behind Clear Lake in the 4x800-meter relay. Brogan Evans, Aspen Cole, Olivia Schissel and Janae Hansen ran the race in 10:55.03.

Evans, who is a freshman, ran a 2:32 split in the event. She had no previous experience leading off a high school race prior to Monday.

Mason City's Adyson Evans, Ellea Lewerke and Gwen Fiser all posted career bests on UNI's campus. Evans threw as far as 31 feet, two inches in the shot put. Fiser and Lewerke finished the 60-meter hurdles in 10.40 and 10.44 seconds, respectively.

Evans, Lewerke and Fiser placed 37th, 34th and 36th in their respective events.

"For the first meet of the season, we were really focusing on a few things," Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. "As always, we wanted the girls to compete to the best of their ability, but we wanted them to do the little things that can make a big difference such as remembering to warm up properly, setting their blocks the correct way, focusing on starting their race correctly whether they are a sprinter, hurdler, or distance runner."